  2. Turkey
  Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey

Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey

Incekum, Turkey
€107,000
About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 15 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is in Avsallar city center, 21 km from Alanya city center and 800 m from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Incekum, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Royal Park
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€169,400
Residential complex Kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Stambule
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€102,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€290,000
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€132,000
Residential quarter Waterfall residence in Alanya,Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€109,000
Residential complex in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, 800 m to the beach, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex ELEXUS
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
from
€38,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: ELEXUS. Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district. Mediterranean Sea: 300 m. Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car. Start of construction: May 2021 End of construction: June 2023 Cost: 1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000 2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,000 1 + 1 110 sq.m. from € 67,000 see apartments with a large terrace The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors. Project characteristics: it consists of 3 blocks of 13 floors; territory 9800 m.sq.; indoor gym; water park; 6 barbecue gazebos; sports field; playground; recreation areas; outdoor pool; generator; gas; security; 24/7 video surveillance; territory landscape design; Characteristics of the apartment: video doorman, elevator: 2, fire alarm, kitchen headphones, closet in the hallway, suspended ceiling, wall coloring with silicone paint, on the tile floor, 10 mm multi-layer laminate + plinth, Plastic windows with double-glazed double-chamber windows, enameled railing, metal door, Decoration of the bathroom with ceramic tiles, cabinets and pedestals in the bathroom, plumbing and shower in the first class bathroom. For more information, contact us at any courier: Alexander
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€406,915
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes’Islands. The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security. Completion - June, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house "Smart home" system Advantages Appropriate for obtaining Turkish citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the central area, close to a metro station, a tram stop and E5 highway. Taksim Square - 15 minutes Airport - 38 km Highway - 1 km
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 99 square meters. Distance to the sea 2400 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
