  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,381
BTC
1.6103329
ETH
84.4044321
USDT
133 849.3343682
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 27949
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1042
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2.

A luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure is located in the central part of Alanya, 700 meters from the equipped beach with clean and clear water.

The project is built on a plot of 3,780 m2. m and consists of two 10-storey blocks, free underground parking with an elevator to the apartments is available for residents of the complex

The complex is located in the very center of a developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc. are within walking distance

Infrastructure:

  • Territory with a landscaped garden
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section and a water. slides
  • Recreation area and pool bar
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness center: exercise machines, pilates, yoga
  • Spa center: Turkish bath (hammam), sauna, Roman steam room, jacuzzi, massage rooms, relaxation room
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless Internet
  • Satellite dish
  • Emergency generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security
  • 24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Avsallar
Alanya, Turkey
from
$138,805
Apartment building
Kestel, Turkey
from
$229,000
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and green areas close to the highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$218,864
Residential complex Apartments with direct sea view in the Novus Sky complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$154,462
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$855,561
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,381
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$297,457
The residence features around-the-clock security, swimming pools and sports grounds, a gym, a kids' playground, a sauna and a hamam, a parking. Completion - April, 2024. Infrastructure The property is located in a green area, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. School …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Show all Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Ready-to-move apartments and duplexes with two bedrooms, 50 meters from the sea.
Buyukcekmece, Turkey
from
$220,000
Finishing options Finished
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. We present to your attention a residential complex in the Buyukcekmece area near the sea. The residential complex is built on an area of ​​2.863 m2, consists of four blocks, a total of 74 apartments, with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1, ar…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Show all Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Residential quarter Inexpensive, cozy apartment in Demirtas
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$135,602
Luxurious apartment in Demirtas, Alanya, with rich social amenities. Demirtas district is located 20 km from the city. It is only 16 km from the new Gazipasa Airport. Given all the advantages of the area, it is safe to assume that in a few years this area will become one of the most popular …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications