Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2.
A luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure is located in the central part of Alanya, 700 meters from the equipped beach with clean and clear water.
The project is built on a plot of 3,780 m2. m and consists of two 10-storey blocks, free underground parking with an elevator to the apartments is available for residents of the complex
The complex is located in the very center of a developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc. are within walking distance
Infrastructure:
