Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the center of Alanya in the Konak City Tower complex for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2.

A luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure is located in the central part of Alanya, 700 meters from the equipped beach with clean and clear water.

The project is built on a plot of 3,780 m2. m and consists of two 10-storey blocks, free underground parking with an elevator to the apartments is available for residents of the complex

The complex is located in the very center of a developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc. are within walking distance

Infrastructure:

Territory with a landscaped garden

Lobby and concierge service

Modern elevators

Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section and a water. slides

Recreation area and pool bar

Indoor pool

Fitness center: exercise machines, pilates, yoga

Spa center: Turkish bath (hammam), sauna, Roman steam room, jacuzzi, massage rooms, relaxation room

Billiards and table tennis

Children's playground

BBQ area

Wireless Internet

Satellite dish

Emergency generator

Indoor parking

Outdoor parking

24-hour security

24/7 video surveillance

