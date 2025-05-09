  1. Realting.com
Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$90,000
9
ID: 26376
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale.

We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company.

The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, will consist of three blocks, the total land area is 7.698 m2.

All apartments will be delivered with a fine finish, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen furniture and all plumbing will be installed.

Start of construction: 01.10.2020.
Completion of construction: 01.05.2022.

Apartment layout:

1+1 layout - (56 m2 - 78 m2)
1+1 loft layout - (108 m2)
2+1 loft and penthouse layout - (122 m2 - 148 m2)

Excellent location:

650 meters to the sea

Barbarossa Street - 500 meters
State school 300 meters
Shops, cafes and restaurants, children's parks - 100 meters
100 meters to public transport stop

Main features:

Panoramic windows
Spacious living room
Suspended ceilings
Steel entrance door
Built-in kitchen set with granite countertop
All necessary plumbing in the bathrooms

Infrastructure:

Open pool
Water park
Indoor heated pool
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Roman steam room
Massage rooms
Gym
Cinema
Conference room
BBQ area
Children's playground
Tennis court
Basketball court
Underground parking
Electric generator
Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Mahmutlar, Turkey

