Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale.
We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company.
The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, will consist of three blocks, the total land area is 7.698 m2.
All apartments will be delivered with a fine finish, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen furniture and all plumbing will be installed.
Start of construction: 01.10.2020.
Completion of construction: 01.05.2022.
Apartment layout:
1+1 layout - (56 m2 - 78 m2)
1+1 loft layout - (108 m2)
2+1 loft and penthouse layout - (122 m2 - 148 m2)
Excellent location:
650 meters to the sea
Barbarossa Street - 500 meters
State school 300 meters
Shops, cafes and restaurants, children's parks - 100 meters
100 meters to public transport stop
Main features:
Panoramic windows
Spacious living room
Suspended ceilings
Steel entrance door
Built-in kitchen set with granite countertop
All necessary plumbing in the bathrooms
Infrastructure:
Open pool
Water park
Indoor heated pool
Sauna
Turkish hamam
Roman steam room
Massage rooms
Gym
Cinema
Conference room
BBQ area
Children's playground
Tennis court
Basketball court
Underground parking
Electric generator
Video surveillance 7/24
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.