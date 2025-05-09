Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the 5* SPA complex Albimo Loft Residence.

One bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 on a high floor is for sale.

We present to your attention a new elite investment project in the center of Mahmutlar from a reliable developer company.

The new residential complex is located 550 meters from the sea, and belongs to the luxury segment, will consist of three blocks, the total land area is 7.698 m2.

All apartments will be delivered with a fine finish, equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchen furniture and all plumbing will be installed.

Start of construction: 01.10.2020.

Completion of construction: 01.05.2022.

Apartment layout:

1+1 layout - (56 m2 - 78 m2)

1+1 loft layout - (108 m2)

2+1 loft and penthouse layout - (122 m2 - 148 m2)

Excellent location:

650 meters to the sea

Barbarossa Street - 500 meters

State school 300 meters

Shops, cafes and restaurants, children's parks - 100 meters

100 meters to public transport stop

Main features:

Panoramic windows

Spacious living room

Suspended ceilings

Steel entrance door

Built-in kitchen set with granite countertop

All necessary plumbing in the bathrooms

Infrastructure:

Open pool

Water park

Indoor heated pool

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Roman steam room

Massage rooms

Gym

Cinema

Conference room

BBQ area

Children's playground

Tennis court

Basketball court

Underground parking

Electric generator

Video surveillance 7/24

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.