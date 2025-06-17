Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya for residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with access to the garden.

Linea Loft Residence is a small apartment complex located in the center of Alanya, 200 meters from the beach and 500 meters from the harbor and the historic fortress, in the very center of the developed urban infrastructure - within walking distance there are numerous shops, sports and leisure facilities, etc.

Infrastructure:

Closed area with a landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section

Sunbathing and relaxation areas

Modern elevators

Lobby and concierge

Cafe

Fitness center

Sauna and hammam

Billiards and table tennis

BBQ area

Solar panels for heating water

Backup generator

Central satellite dish

Internet-Wi-Fi

24-hour security

Parking

