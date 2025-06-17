  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya for residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the center of Alanya for residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
13
ID: 27003
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2 with access to the garden.

Linea Loft Residence is a small apartment complex located in the center of Alanya, 200 meters from the beach and 500 meters from the harbor and the historic fortress, in the very center of the developed urban infrastructure - within walking distance there are numerous shops, sports and leisure facilities, etc.

Infrastructure:

  • Closed area with a landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section
  • Sunbathing and relaxation areas
  • Modern elevators
  • Lobby and concierge
  • Cafe
  • Fitness center
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • BBQ area
  • Solar panels for heating water
  • Backup generator
  • Central satellite dish
  • Internet-Wi-Fi
  • 24-hour security
  • Parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

