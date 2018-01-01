Residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Oba, Turkey

The residence features a swimming pool, a bar, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a jacuzzi, a hamam, a steam bath and a sauna, a massage room, a concierge.
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 140.62 to 273.5 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
We present to your attention a new residential complex, which will be located in the Oba region, one of the most popular areas of Alanya. It offers you a unique opportunity, especially due to its location and unique advantages.
The complex will be located on a land plot of 1850 square meters. Only 25 apartments. Types of apartments three-room apartments 2 + 1 on the upper floors and four-room 3 + 1 duplexes.
Construction began in January 2022, will be completed in March 2023 in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen.
Garden of Eden, which is located just 1000 meters from the center of the Oba district and only 1850 meters from the beach.
The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, open parking, a fitness center, a gazebo, a sauna, a children's playground, a lobby, a generator.
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Pendik district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 276 m2.