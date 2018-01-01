Residence with a swimming pool and a kids' playground, Oba, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from
€425,000
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a bar, a kids' playground, a lounge area, a barbecue area, a parking, around-the-clock security, a fitness room, a jacuzzi, a hamam, a steam bath and a sauna, a massage room, a concierge.

Features of the flats
  • Video intercom
  • Wireless Internet
  • Central satellite system
  • Tile flooring
  • Double glazing
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Steel entrance door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospitals - 1.5 km
  • Sea - 2.5 km
  • City center - 5 km
  • Airport - 35 km
