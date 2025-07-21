Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Turkey
  Alanya
  Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$134,003
1.5939404
83.5452330
132 486.8084770
ID: 27430
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/08/2025

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

About the complex

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 80 m2 in Novita Deluxe complex.

Novita Deluxe Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea, 10 km from the center of Alanya and 30 km from Gazipasa International Airport.

All necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, sports and playgrounds, bank branches, market, etc. - within walking distance.

The complex consists of two 12-storey blocks of modern architecture, includes 144 apartments.

Completion date: 2023

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Outdoor pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Pool bar
  • Concierge service
  • Panoramic lifts
  • Restaurant
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Sauna, steam room
  • Conference room
  • Satellite TV
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Game room (table tennis, billiards)
  • BBQ area, gazebos
  • Children's playground
  • Tennis court
  • Caretaker-gardener
  • Underground parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • Backup generator
  • 24-hour security and video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
