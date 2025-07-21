Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 80 m2 in Novita Deluxe complex.
Novita Deluxe Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea, 10 km from the center of Alanya and 30 km from Gazipasa International Airport.
All necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, sports and playgrounds, bank branches, market, etc. - within walking distance.
The complex consists of two 12-storey blocks of modern architecture, includes 144 apartments.
Completion date: 2023
Infrastructure:
