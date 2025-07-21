Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in the Novita Deluxe complex.

Furnished two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 80 m2 in Novita Deluxe complex.

Novita Deluxe Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in Mahmutlar, 200 meters from the sea, 10 km from the center of Alanya and 30 km from Gazipasa International Airport.

All necessary infrastructure - supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, pharmacies, sports and playgrounds, bank branches, market, etc. - within walking distance.

The complex consists of two 12-storey blocks of modern architecture, includes 144 apartments.

Completion date: 2023

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Outdoor pool with water slides

Children's pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Pool bar

Concierge service

Panoramic lifts

Restaurant

Indoor pool

Gym

Sauna, steam room

Conference room

Satellite TV

Wi-Fi Internet

Game room (table tennis, billiards)

BBQ area, gazebos

Children's playground

Tennis court

Caretaker-gardener

Underground parking

Outdoor parking

Backup generator

24-hour security and video surveillance

