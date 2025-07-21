  1. Realting.com
  Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.

Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.

Oba, Turkey
$250,966
12
ID: 27358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD.

Three-bedroom apartment (3 + 1) without furniture 145 m2, in the Sehr-i Oba complex.

Layout:

  • Separate kitchen
  • Living room
  • 3 Bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 1 glazed balcony
  • 1 open balcony

Sehr-i Oba is a residential complex of class, located in the developed area of Oba - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city.

The complex consists of two 4-storey residential blocks, united by a landscaped, guarded oasis territory with a swimming pool and a tropical garden.

Ideal location - many restaurants, cafes and shops (Metro, Migros, Koctas and Alanyum shopping center) nearby hospital and public transport stops, distance to the sea 900 meters.

Completion date: delivered in 2021.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • Well-kept garden
  • BBQ area
  • Gazebo
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
