Residential complex Apartment 3+1 in the Sehr-i Oba complex for a residence permit and TURKISH CITIZENSHIP.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD.

Three-bedroom apartment (3 + 1) without furniture 145 m2, in the Sehr-i Oba complex.

Layout:

Separate kitchen

Living room

3 Bedrooms

2 bathrooms

1 glazed balcony

1 open balcony

Sehr-i Oba is a residential complex of class, located in the developed area of Oba - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city.

The complex consists of two 4-storey residential blocks, united by a landscaped, guarded oasis territory with a swimming pool and a tropical garden.

Ideal location - many restaurants, cafes and shops (Metro, Migros, Koctas and Alanyum shopping center) nearby hospital and public transport stops, distance to the sea 900 meters.

Completion date: delivered in 2021.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Sauna

Gym

Well-kept garden

BBQ area

Gazebo

Outdoor parking

24-hour video surveillance

