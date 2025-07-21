Residential complex Duplex 4+1 in the Voyage Garden Oba complex for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP and RESIDENCE PERMIT.

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD.

Duplex with four bedrooms (4 + 1) without furniture 165 m2, in the Voyage Garden Oba complex.

Oba Voyage Garden is a new luxury residential complex, located in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city.

All the necessary infrastructure, supermarkets, shops, a public hospital, a public transport stop, etc. are within walking distance. Distance to the beach is 1.3 km.

Oba Voyage Garden consists of three 4-storey residential blocks on an area of 2,995 m2.

All apartments have a fine finish, ceramic tiles on the floors, interior and entrance doors, soundproof double-glazed windows, a kitchen set in the living room, a fully equipped bathroom.

Completion date: delivered in 2023.

Infrastructure:

Landscaping area with a garden

Landscaping

Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section and water slides

Jacuzzi by the pool

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Elevators

Fitness room

Sauna/hammam

Massage room

Recreation room

Table tennis, billiards

Cinema

Children's room

Children's playground

BBQ area

Emergency generator

Car park

Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.