Residential complex Duplex 4+1 in the Voyage Garden Oba complex for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP and RESIDENCE PERMIT.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD.
Duplex with four bedrooms (4 + 1) without furniture 165 m2, in the Voyage Garden Oba complex.
Oba Voyage Garden is a new luxury residential complex, located in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city.
All the necessary infrastructure, supermarkets, shops, a public hospital, a public transport stop, etc. are within walking distance. Distance to the beach is 1.3 km.
Oba Voyage Garden consists of three 4-storey residential blocks on an area of 2,995 m2.
All apartments have a fine finish, ceramic tiles on the floors, interior and entrance doors, soundproof double-glazed windows, a kitchen set in the living room, a fully equipped bathroom.
Completion date: delivered in 2023.
Infrastructure:
