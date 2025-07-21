  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Duplex 4+1 in the Voyage Garden Oba complex for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP and RESIDENCE PERMIT.

Duplex 4+1 in the Voyage Garden Oba complex for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP and RESIDENCE PERMIT.

Oba, Turkey
$256,357
4
ID: 27349
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Suitable for TURKISH CITIZENSHIP - in Tapu we can indicate 400,000 USD.

Duplex with four bedrooms (4 + 1) without furniture 165 m2, in the Voyage Garden Oba complex.

Oba Voyage Garden is a new luxury residential complex, located in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from the noise and bustle of the city.

All the necessary infrastructure, supermarkets, shops, a public hospital, a public transport stop, etc. are within walking distance. Distance to the beach is 1.3 km.

Oba Voyage Garden consists of three 4-storey residential blocks on an area of 2,995 m2.

All apartments have a fine finish, ceramic tiles on the floors, interior and entrance doors, soundproof double-glazed windows, a kitchen set in the living room, a fully equipped bathroom.

Completion date: delivered in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaping area with a garden
  • Landscaping
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section and water slides
  • Jacuzzi by the pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Elevators
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna/hammam
  • Massage room
  • Recreation room
  • Table tennis, billiards
  • Cinema
  • Children's room
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Emergency generator
  • Car park
  • Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

