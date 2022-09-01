  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey

€399,000
About the complex

The complex consists of 1 nine-storey block (56 apartments). Infrastructure includes outdoor swimming pool, sauna, gym, garden with gazebo and barbecue. The complex is guarded 24 hours by CCTV cameras. The buyers have a choice of apartments 1 +1, 2 +1 with separate kitchen and duplexes.

Only certified materials that meet international quality standards were used in the construction of the complex.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by both lovers of relaxing holidays, and those who prefer an active lifestyle.

Distance from the sea only 300 meters, the remoteness of the urban infrastructure in walking distance, the international airport of Gazipasa is only 25 minutes from the complex.

Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and barbecue area, 300 meters to the sea, Mahmutlar, Turkey
