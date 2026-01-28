Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey

  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$518,241
18
ID: 24539
In CRM: 1006
Last update: 25/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Arapli Sokak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    2027
  • Number of floors
    3

About the complex

3+1, 4+1, 5+2 For Sale Villas in Turkey, Alanya Located.

%25 Down Payment + 24 Mounths Installment Flexable payment plan.

Turkish Citizenship included!

For more details contact us!

Alanya, Turkey
Food & Drink

Similar complexes
Villa Efe Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
$293,383
Villa 4+1 Villa in İzmir
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$817,966
Cottage Farmhouse For Sale
Cinarkoy Mahallesi, Turkey
from
$1,41M
Villa Eight bedroom villa 436 m2 with pool.
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
$1,40M
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
Other complexes
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Villa Six bedroom villa near the sea
Ozgurluk Caddesi, Turkey
from
$960,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
The villa project is located in Buyukcekmece, namely in Kumburgaz on the European side of Istanbul, 7 minutes from Kumburgaz Beach, an area known for its beautiful nature and pleasant climate. The villa complex is built on a land area of ​​15,500 m2 and consists of 30 independent villas w…
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Villa Furnished three bedroom villa in Bodrum with sea view.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$850,000
Finishing options Finished
The villa is located 6 km from the center of Yalikavak (marina, promenade with cafes, restaurants, and shops) in a complex with a swimming pool, has its own beach with a pier, as well as a transfer to / from the beach. Number of floors: 2 Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of bathrooms: 2 …
Agency
Smart Home
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$4,10M
Finishing options Finished
Luxury six bedroom villa in Turkbuku | Bodrum with sea and mountain views in a villa complex.. The villa is 1.3 km from Turkbuku Marina and Yacht Club, 1.5 km from Macro Shopping Mall, and 14 km from Yalikavak. Number of floors: 3 Number of bedrooms: 6 Living rooms: 2 Separate kitch…
Agency
Smart Home
