  Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey

Small residential complex with swimming pool and gym, 400 m to the beach, in the center of Avsallar, Turkey

About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 12 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 9 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 3 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is in the center of Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 400 m from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Incekum, Turkey

