Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.

Additional information and photos on request.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1) 60 m2 with a sea view in the Granada Boutique Residence complex.

Granada Boutique Residence is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the Oba area, 50 m from the sea.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Swimming pool

Children's pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness

Sauna

BBQ

Garden

Concierge

Secured area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.