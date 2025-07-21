  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.

Oba, Turkey
from
$159,729
BTC
1.8999463
ETH
99.5843098
USDT
157 921.7258477
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 27549
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Additional information and photos on request.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1) 60 m2 with a sea view in the Granada Boutique Residence complex.

Granada Boutique Residence is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the Oba area, 50 m from the sea.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

  • Swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness
  • Sauna
  • BBQ
  • Garden
  • Concierge
  • Secured area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$2,15M
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$147,968
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Flower Garden 3 complex with a residence permit.
Oba, Turkey
from
$182,350
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, restaurants and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$149,226
Residential complex New high-quality residence with swimming pools near the forest, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$467,574
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.
Oba, Turkey
from
$159,729
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Show all Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Residential complex Apartments in the Aqua Marin complex are 13,000 EUR cheaper than the developer.
Erdemli, Turkey
from
$56,849
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Apartments - cheaper than similar apartments from the developer by 13,000 EUR. ► One-bedroom apartments (1 + 1) on the 2nd floor - 50,000 EUR from the developer 63,000 EUR ► Two-bedroom apartments (2 + 1) on the 5th floor - 76,000 EUR with a sea view from the developer 91,000 EUR. Our…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from
$189,019
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince Islands. The residence features a modern sports center, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna and steam rooms, a basketball court and a kids' playground, around-the-clock security and concierge service. Location and nearby in…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Show all Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Residential quarter Luxurious Seafront flats in a complex close to Center
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$186,853
The complex consists of 2 blocks, is being built on a plot of 6.500 m² and is located only 50 meters from the beach, thanks to which its apartments offer impressive direct views of the sea and other sights of the city of Alanya. This project will surprise you with its design, layout and thou…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications