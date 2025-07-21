Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Granada Boutique complex, 50 meters from the sea.

Additional information and photos on request.
Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1) 60 m2 with a sea view in the Granada Boutique Residence complex.
Granada Boutique Residence is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the Oba area, 50 m from the sea.
Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.
