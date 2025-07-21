Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden

Nobby Garden Residential Complex
New residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.
The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and carefree rest. The ideal combination of favorable prices and high quality of Scandinavian real estate, implemented in a competent functional layout of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities designed for both rest and comfortable permanent residence of the whole family.
Location:
Advantages
Characteristics of apartments
Nobby Garden consists of two blocks of 117 apartments with different layouts. The modern design project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.
Nobby Garden residential buildings are built in accordance with generally accepted standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish:
Infrastructure
The availability of housing for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is the quality standard of Nordic Property Construction.
The infrastructure of Nobby Garden will not leave you indifferent! On the territory of the complex is: