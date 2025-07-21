Apartment in a new building Nobby Garden

Nobby Garden Residential Complex

New residential complex Nobby Garden is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks of 117 apartments.

The new project Nobby Garden is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and carefree rest. The ideal combination of favorable prices and high quality of Scandinavian real estate, implemented in a competent functional layout of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities designed for both rest and comfortable permanent residence of the whole family.

Location:

Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km.

Distance to the sea: 800 m.

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social facilities: 300 m.

Distance to Farmers Market: 650 m

Advantages

The complex is built in accordance with the quality standards specific to Nordic Property.

The development of the project was carried out by the management of the architectural bureau, so the complex was distinguished by the grace of the lines and stylish design.

At Nobby Garden, we offer interest-free installments until December 2025 with initial savings of just 30% of the total value of the property. The transfer of documents for ownership is carried out after making the initial outcome!

Nobby Garden is conveniently located in one of the quietest and cozy areas of Avsallara, and within walking distance there is a beautiful sandy beach.

The territory has developed infrastructure: outdoor and indoor pools, spa area, fitness, playground, open and closed parking, your tennis court, etc.

The cost of obtaining a technical passport is already included in the price.

Characteristics of apartments

Nobby Garden consists of two blocks of 117 apartments with different layouts. The modern design project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

Nobby Garden residential buildings are built in accordance with generally accepted standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish:

The ceiling height is 2.95 m;

Steel front door, quality interior doors;

Kitchen set with granite countertop;

Quality plumbing;

Fully equipped bathrooms with showers;

The walls are painted with washable paint.

Windows with glazing and aluminum profile;

floor covering – ceramic tiles;

Video intercom;

Internet and IP TV outlets.

Infrastructure

The availability of housing for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is the quality standard of Nordic Property Construction.

The infrastructure of Nobby Garden will not leave you indifferent! On the territory of the complex is: