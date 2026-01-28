  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa

Oba, Turkey
$281,825
ID: 2012
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Turkey, Alanya, OBA District
Developer BEST HOME, Residential complex DOWN TOWN 4 Buildings 4 floors to the sea: 350m

? Apartments: 1+1 - from 57.2 (m2) From 255.000€2+1 - Duplex - from 120.8 (m2) From 480,000 euros.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.

? The infrastructure of the complex: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Children's playground • Lobby Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation area • Gym • Children's playroom • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Indoor Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Area Lighting • Generator Equipment

Furniture in the Apartments: ✅Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅Built-in closet in the hallway ✅Full package of household appliances ✅Air conditioning in every room ✅Heated floors in bathrooms + Plumbing is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship?
Get more information about buying an apartment in chat or by phone.
Foreign real estate from $40,000. Free consultation. Apartments at the construction stage at prices below the developer. A huge base of primary and secondary housing at the most profitable prices with the highest rental income. We will assist in all stages of the transaction and help in obtaining the status of a resident. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Property in Turkey

Oba, Turkey
