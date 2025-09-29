Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.

The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.

The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024.

Key Features:

High-quality plumbing fixtures and window units

Built-in kitchen units with countertops

High-grade steel entrance doors

Interior doors

Antibacterial wall coverings

High-quality ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure:

Summer pool

Water slide

Children's pool

Recreation area

Playground

Gazebo

BBQ area

Parking

Generator

24/7 security system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.