Residential complex One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

One-bedroom apartment in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$112,607
10
ID: 29521
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1082
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A video of the apartment is available upon request.

One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², on the 4th floor with mountain views in the Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard complex.

Yenisey Yaparlı Avangard is an excellent solution for those looking for high-quality, comfortable, modern real estate in a quiet and beautiful location away from the noise of roads, hotels, and the city.

The complex is located in the beloved Mahmutlar district, in a quiet, peaceful area, 650 meters from the sea. Nearby are grocery stores, cafes, and restaurants, two large parks with fountains and play areas for children, ATMs, and convenient transportation links.

The apartment is fully finished, with a pre-installed kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms.

Completion date: 2024.

Key Features:

  • High-quality plumbing fixtures and window units
  • Built-in kitchen units with countertops
  • High-grade steel entrance doors
  • Interior doors
  • Antibacterial wall coverings
  • High-quality ceramic tile flooring

Infrastructure:

  • Summer pool
  • Water slide
  • Children's pool
  • Recreation area
  • Playground
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ area
  • Parking
  • Generator
  • 24/7 security system

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
