Residential complex Apartments for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship!

Apartments for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship!
2+1 and 3+1 apartments in the premium Royal Towers complex - Alanya | City Center.
Prices below market!
Apartment 2+1 - 177,000 EUR
- Photo of the apartment in the ad
- View of the complex grounds
Duplex 2+1 - 200,000 EUR
- Sea view (photo available upon request)
- Suitable for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship
Apartment 3+1 - 385,000 EUR
- Sea view (photo available upon request)
- Suitable for Turkish Citizenship
Location and Surroundings
The Royal Towers complex is located in the center of Alanya, just a 5-minute walk from the sea.
Location advantages:
- 900 meters to Cleopatra Beach, a Blue Flag recipient for its clean water and environmental friendliness
- Shops, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants to suit every taste and budget are within walking distance
- All necessary amenities (hospital, bank, school, etc.) are within walking distance
- Vegetable and fish markets are just steps away
About Royal Towers
Royal Towers is a new premium complex combining modern architecture and developed infrastructure.
- Area: over 4,000 m²
- Structure: two blocks, 137 apartments
- Location: Alanya city center, 5 minutes from the sea
Complex Infrastructure
Royal Towers offers residents a full range of amenities for a comfortable life:
- Large outdoor swimming pool
- Heated indoor winter pool
- Hammam and sauna
- Roman steam room
- Fitness room
- Children's playgrounds
- BBQ area
- Indoor parking
- Generator (guarantees uninterrupted power supply)
- 24/7 security and video surveillance
- Internet access throughout the entire social area
Key Apartment Features
The apartment is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living:
- Panoramic glazing - maximum views and natural light;
- Double-glazed aluminum windows - excellent sound and heat insulation;
- Steel entrance door - reliable security;
- Video intercom - access control;
- Built-in kitchen and bathroom cabinets save time and money on fitting out;
- shower enclosures and modern plumbing fixtures;
- electric water heater for uninterrupted hot water supply.
Don't miss your chance to become the owner of premium real estate in one of Alanya's most prestigious complexes!
Contact us for more information, to arrange a viewing, and to discuss the purchase terms.
Full support throughout the entire process, including assistance with obtaining a Turkish residence permit and citizenship!