Residential complex Apartments for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship!

Apartments for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship!

2+1 and 3+1 apartments in the premium Royal Towers complex - Alanya | City Center.

Prices below market!

Apartment 2+1 - 177,000 EUR

Photo of the apartment in the ad

View of the complex grounds

Duplex 2+1 - 200,000 EUR

Sea view (photo available upon request)

Suitable for Residence Permit and Turkish Citizenship

Apartment 3+1 - 385,000 EUR

Sea view (photo available upon request)

Suitable for Turkish Citizenship



Location and Surroundings

The Royal Towers complex is located in the center of Alanya, just a 5-minute walk from the sea.

Location advantages:

900 meters to Cleopatra Beach, a Blue Flag recipient for its clean water and environmental friendliness

Shops, supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants to suit every taste and budget are within walking distance

All necessary amenities (hospital, bank, school, etc.) are within walking distance

Vegetable and fish markets are just steps away

About Royal Towers

Royal Towers is a new premium complex combining modern architecture and developed infrastructure.

Area: over 4,000 m²

Structure: two blocks, 137 apartments

Location: Alanya city center, 5 minutes from the sea

Complex Infrastructure

Royal Towers offers residents a full range of amenities for a comfortable life:

Large outdoor swimming pool

Heated indoor winter pool

Hammam and sauna

Roman steam room

Fitness room

Children's playgrounds

BBQ area

Indoor parking

Generator (guarantees uninterrupted power supply)

24/7 security and video surveillance

Internet access throughout the entire social area

Key Apartment Features

The apartment is equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living:

Panoramic glazing - maximum views and natural light;

Double-glazed aluminum windows - excellent sound and heat insulation;

Steel entrance door - reliable security;

Video intercom - access control;

Built-in kitchen and bathroom cabinets save time and money on fitting out;

shower enclosures and modern plumbing fixtures;

electric water heater for uninterrupted hot water supply.

Don't miss your chance to become the owner of premium real estate in one of Alanya's most prestigious complexes!

Contact us for more information, to arrange a viewing, and to discuss the purchase terms.

Full support throughout the entire process, including assistance with obtaining a Turkish residence permit and citizenship!