Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2, in the Kleopatra Ventri complex.

The Kleopatra Ventri complex is located in the very center of Alanya, 370 meters from Kleopatra Beach, a stone's throw from grocery stores, restaurants, cafes and other city infrastructure.

The complex was built in 2024 and consists of one 5-storey block.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Gym

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Lobby and lounge area

24-hour video surveillance

Electric generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.