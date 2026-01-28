  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX

Oba, Turkey
from
$395,518
;
24
ID: 2013
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Frame-block
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

About the complex

? Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District
View of the Sea and Mountains
2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3
To the Sea: 1.700m
Heating ( batteries )

? Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking.

? Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea  

Infrastructure: * OPEN POOL * WING BASSIN * AQUAPARK * FITNES - SAUNA-HAMAM, TENNIS * MINI FUTBOL * BBQ 24/7 * SECURITY * CHILD PLACE * MINI CLUB * MAGAZIN * BOULING * KAFE * RESTAURANT * GAME ROOM * SALON OF BEAUTY * Transfer to Beach

? Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship

Installment payment -0% Initial installment -50%

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

