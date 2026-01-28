Residential complex 4 2 - 230 m2 - DUPLEX

? Apartments: 4 + 2 - 230 m2 – DUPLEX Turkey, OBA OLIVE District
View of the Sea and Mountains
2011. Construction 3rd floor of 3
To the Sea: 1.700m
Heating ( batteries )
? Landscaping Territory ▪ Ľ Transfer to Beach ▪ ĽUnderground and open parking.
? Location: ▪ Ľ1600 m to the Sea
Infrastructure: * OPEN POOL * WING BASSIN * AQUAPARK * FITNES - SAUNA-HAMAM, TENNIS * MINI FUTBOL * BBQ 24/7 * SECURITY * CHILD PLACE * MINI CLUB * MAGAZIN * BOULING * KAFE * RESTAURANT * GAME ROOM * SALON OF BEAUTY * Transfer to Beach
? Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0% Initial installment -50%