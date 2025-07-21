Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments.

The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 meters from the sea.

Oba is an ecologically clean area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, plumbing, kitchen set.

Completion of construction: delivered in 2023.

Main characteristics:

Internal walls of apartments are finished with gypsum plaster

Decorative suspended ceilings

Floor covering with ceramics and marble of the 1st class

Double walls with sound and heat insulation

Interior doors of the 1st class of special design

Armored entrance doors of the 1st class

Windows with double glazing, PVC

Internet and central satellite system

Special finishing of external walls

Kitchen:

Built-in kitchen

Granite countertop

Ceramic floor covering

Bathroom:

Ceramic finishing of walls and floors

Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin of special design

Boiler

Balcony:

Aluminum railings + glass

Ceramic floors and outdoor lighting

Infrastructure:

Gazebos for relaxation and a place for barbecue

Tennis court

Mini golf

Fitness room

Outdoor adult and children's pools

Heated indoor pool

Sauna and jacuzzi

Turkish bath (hamam)

Showers and changing rooms

Massage rooms

Cinema

Internet in the common area of the project

Children's playground

Outdoor and indoor parking

Generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.