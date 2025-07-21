Residential complex Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Two bedroom apartment in Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Turkey
from
$173,327
12
ID: 27421
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartment (2+1) in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

The complex, located on an area of 11,000 m2, consists of six 4-storey residential blocks, a total of 180 apartments.

The luxury project is located in Alanya in the prestigious Oba area, just 3 km from the city center and 950 meters from the sea.

Oba is an ecologically clean area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and large shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

All apartments are delivered with high-quality finishing, plumbing, kitchen set.

Completion of construction: delivered in 2023.

Main characteristics:

  • Internal walls of apartments are finished with gypsum plaster
  • Decorative suspended ceilings
  • Floor covering with ceramics and marble of the 1st class
  • Double walls with sound and heat insulation
  • Interior doors of the 1st class of special design
  • Armored entrance doors of the 1st class
  • Windows with double glazing, PVC
  • Internet and central satellite system
  • Special finishing of external walls

Kitchen:

  • Built-in kitchen
  • Granite countertop
  • Ceramic floor covering

Bathroom:

  • Ceramic finishing of walls and floors
  • Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin of special design
  • Boiler

Balcony:

  • Aluminum railings + glass
  • Ceramic floors and outdoor lighting

Infrastructure:

  • Gazebos for relaxation and a place for barbecue
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area of the project
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

