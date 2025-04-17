Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye

New elite complex is located in the east of Alanya, in the Kargicak district. Located on the coastline, this project is built on an area of 790 m2. You can witness both the sea and the forests with a panoramic view.

Project consists of a single block, 6 floors and 15 flats. It allows you to choose the most suitable living space for you with 1+1 and 2+1 duplex and garden floor apartments from 52 m2 to 100 m2.

Internal walls finished with gypsum plaster, decorated suspended ceilings

Porcelain stoneware floors

Double walls with sound and heat insulation

Armored entrance doors

Double glazed windows

Built-in kitchen

Granite countertops

Ceramic finishing of walls and floors in bathrooms

Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin

Boiler

Aluminum railings + glass on the balcony

Outdoor lighting

Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance there is a promenade area with a clean and well-equipped embankment, well-kept beaches, city infrastructure, cafes and parks.