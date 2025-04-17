  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye

Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye

Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$238,399
;
19
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23724
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418433
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

About the complex

New elite complex is located in the east of Alanya, in the Kargicak district. Located on the coastline, this project is built on an area of 790 m2. You can witness both the sea and the forests with a panoramic view.

Project consists of a single block, 6 floors and 15 flats. It allows you to choose the most suitable living space for you with 1+1 and 2+1 duplex and garden floor apartments from 52 m2 to 100 m2.

Features of the flats
  • Internal walls finished with gypsum plaster, decorated suspended ceilings
  • Porcelain stoneware floors
  • Double walls with sound and heat insulation
  • Armored entrance doors
  • Double glazed windows
  • Built-in kitchen
  • Granite countertops
  • Ceramic finishing of walls and floors in bathrooms
  • Built-in furniture in bathrooms, washbasin, suspended toilet, shower cabin
  • Boiler
  • Aluminum railings + glass on the balcony
  • Outdoor lighting
Location and nearby infrastructure

Within walking distance there is a promenade area with a clean and well-equipped embankment, well-kept beaches, city infrastructure, cafes and parks.

  • Distance to the center of Alanya: 15 km
  • Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 25 km
  • Distance to Antalya Airport: 140 km

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter BUY YOUR APARTMENT IN TURKLER, ALANYA
Alanya, Turkey
from
$137,737
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green area close to a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$389,806
Residential quarter Trio City Blue in Oba, Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$177,243
Apartment building Gaziosmanpasa Istanbul Residencies Compound
Gaziosmanpaşa, Turkey
from
$49,532
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$94,465
You are viewing
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex with swimming pools just 70 m from the sea, Kargicak, Alanya, Türkiye
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$238,399
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to a metro station and universities, Istanbul, Turkey
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$446,433
We offer spacious apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the city. The residence features a swimming pool, yoga and pilates areas, a fitness center and a sauna, a parking. Completion - December, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Metro station - 30 meters Universities - 500…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a concierge service at 100 meters from the sea, Mersin, Turkey
Kusluca, Turkey
from
$96,123
Athena Nixie Residence combines the Mediterranean dream and luxury lifestyle, and the magnificent architecture of Nişantaşı is taken to Erdemli. The project consists of 10 floors and includes 33 flats, including 13 flats with 1 bedroom and 20 flats with 2 bedrooms. Features around-the-clock…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Residential quarter Modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$191,657
This complex with a landscaped area will be located in the very center of Alanya on a plot of 1072 m2. The inner space of the quarter is equipped taking into account the need for peace and tranquility of future residents, and a full-fledged infrastructure will provide residents with their ow…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
03.07.2024
How to Bring your Turn Pet into Turkey: A Comprehensive Guide
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
04.06.2024
How to Get the Coveted Residence Permit in Turkey and Reduce the Risks of Refusal: Advice From a Lawyer
Show all publications