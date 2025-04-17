Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
LCD: ELEXUS.
Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mezitli province, Teja district.
Mediterranean Sea: 300 m.
Mersin Marina is only 25 minutes away. in the car.
Start of construction: May 2021
End of construction: June 2023
Cost:
1 + 1 60 square meters.m from € 38,000
2 + 1 83 sq.m from € 58,…
We offer apartments with large balconies and winter gardens.
The residence features a garden, a gym, an indoor swimming pool.
Completion - December, 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Airport - 25 km
City center - 15 km
University - 3 km
Shopping mall - 2 km
Sea - 10 km
School - 2 km…
We offer functional apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a large balcony.
The new high-quality residence features a cinema, a lounge area, a fitness center, a games room, a sauna, a swimming pool.
Completion - January, 2025.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is loc…