  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a spa center and a mini golf course, Alanya, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey
from
$163,190
;
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23632
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418349
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

About the complex

The project features:

  • Indoor/outdoor swimming pool
  • Barbecue area
  • Water park
  • Yoga area
  • Mini golf
  • Photo area
  • Cinema
  • Basketball and tennis courts
  • Kids' playground
  • Spa center
  • Sauna
  • Massage Room
  • Steam bath
  • Turkish bath
  • Kids' play room
  • Fitness room
  • Billiards

Completion - March, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 1.7 km from the sea.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

