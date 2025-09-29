Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, Alanya, in the Mahmutlar district on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, and a pharmacy.

Amenities:

Landscaped garden

Swimming pool with water slides

Children's pool

Children's play area and room

Sauna

Steam room

Fitness room

Satellite TV

Elevator

Emergency generator

Exterior lighting

Caretaker

24-hour security

CCTV system

Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.