  Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

Mahmutlar, Turkey
$115,612
14
ID: 32647
Last update: 14/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Mahmutlar

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

A furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) measuring 55 sq m in the Yekta Blue 4 Residence complex.

We present our new project, Yekta Blue IV Residence, part of the now-legendary BLUE Residence line.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 500 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport. It is located in one of Turkey's most popular resort towns, Alanya, in the Mahmutlar district on the border with Kargicak.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, and a pharmacy.

Amenities:

  • Landscaped garden
  • Swimming pool with water slides
  • Children's pool
  • Children's play area and room
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness room
  • Satellite TV
  • Elevator
  • Emergency generator
  • Exterior lighting
  • Caretaker
  • 24-hour security
  • CCTV system
  • Outdoor parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Mahmutlar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

You are viewing
