  Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

Residential complex Apartament 2+1 w centrum Alanyi w kompleksie Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra.

Alanya, Turkey
$216,481
16
ID: 27470
Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Two-bedroom apartments (2+1), 100 m2 in the Konak Twin Towers 3 Cleopatra complex are for sale.

This project is perfect for those who want to live near the sea and at the same time have all the city infrastructure within walking distance, as well as for investors for renting out apartments.

The Cleopatra Beach area is in great demand among tourists. The main attractions of the city are located here, within walking distance: shops, cafes and restaurants, schools, public transport, supermarkets and more.

The new residential complex with a territory of 4,500 m2 will consist of two 8-storey blocks, 600 meters to the sea.

All apartments are sold with full finishing, with an installed kitchen set with a granite countertop, equipped with a bathroom.

Infrastructure:

  • Water park
  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Gym
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Massage room
  • Children's playground
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Indoor parking
  • BBQ area
  • Botanical garden
  • Cafe. Bar
  • Security and video surveillance
  • Artificial waterfall
  • Walking paths
  • Playroom
  • Children's pool

Main features:

  • Steel door
  • Kitchen furniture
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • Spacious living room
  • Fully equipped bathroom

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

