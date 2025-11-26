Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of shops in Turkey

3 properties total found
Shop 220 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 220 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/3
Shop for Rent in Antalya Altıntaş Viva Defne Located in Altıntaş Neighborhood, Viva Defne Co…
$2,340
per month
Shop 30 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Shop 30 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1
Rental Shop on a Busy Street in Beşirli This commercial shop is located in the 2 Nolu Beşirl…
$355
per month
Shop 1 085 m² in Aksu, Turkey
Shop 1 085 m²
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 085 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious Rental Shop in Antalya, Altıntaş Viva Defne The shop is located at Viva Defne Compl…
$10,165
per month
