  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS

Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS

Alanya, Turkey
from
$200,003
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 1966
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 18/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2024
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Alania, Both
To the beach : 3,000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024

? The infrastructure of the complex:
* children's pool
* playground
* open-air cinema
* Rest areas
* yoga place
working space
library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
Turkish bath
* sauna
Salt room
* steam
Jacuzzi
* rest area
The gym.
* Children's playroom
café
* outdoor pool (700 m2), Jacuzzi

? Features of the complex:
shuttle to sea
-fenced territory
Closed parking (252 parking spaces)
- Wi-Fi.
satellite TV
-influence of the territory and facades
generator

? Apartments:
1+1 - 51m2 from 184,000€

2+1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276,000€

3+1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Set of apartments:
Entrance steel door, video intercom
Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms
built-in closet in the hallway
Complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, cooking surface, oven, hood, washing machine)
Air conditioning in every room
heating the floors in the bathroom
shower
plumbing
electric water heater

? Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Instalment payment -0%
Down payment -50%
Get more information about buying an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Apartment in Istanbul. Apartment in Mersin. Apartment in Izmir. Antalya apartment. Alanya's apartment. Turkey real estate. Real estate in Turkey.
Foreign real estate from $40,000. Free consultation. Help in obtaining resident status.
Are you planning to buy property in Turkey? We will help you find a FREE object, arrange a safe deal with the developer!

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments with High Rental Income in a Complex in Aksu Antalya
Aksu, Turkey
from
$549,366
Residential complex New residence with a parking and a kids' playground close to the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$811,202
Residential complex Land For Sale in Kargıcak, Alanya, Turkey
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$266,932
Residential complex Mixed-use project with a swimming pool, a spa center and security, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$312,330
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Alanya, Turkey
from
$227,428
You are viewing
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
from
$200,003
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool at 800 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turkey
Akdeniz, Turkey
from
$109,533
The complex infrastructure: outdoor swimming pool outdoor parking kids' playground barbecue area Completion - November, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Suspended ceiling Kitchen cabinetry PVC windows Shower unit Steel door Location and nearby infrastructure Beach - 800 met…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Residential quarter Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Apartments in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$341,673
Riviera Imperial is building the highest standard in the market with high-end finishes. What you need for luxury living, you will find it here. Riviera Imperial Deluxe Hotel & Spa is located in Kargicak, Alanya, up on a hill where you have stunning sea and mountain views. The project surroun…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Show all Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$427,257
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The flats on the ground floor have private gardens. The residence features a communal swimming pool of 270 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located at 150 meters from the beach
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
Show all publications