Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS

Alania, Both
To the beach : 3,000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024
? The infrastructure of the complex:
* children's pool
* playground
* open-air cinema
* Rest areas
* yoga place
working space
library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
Turkish bath
* sauna
Salt room
* steam
Jacuzzi
* rest area
The gym.
* Children's playroom
café
* outdoor pool (700 m2), Jacuzzi
? Features of the complex:
shuttle to sea
-fenced territory
Closed parking (252 parking spaces)
- Wi-Fi.
satellite TV
-influence of the territory and facades
generator
? Apartments:
1+1 - 51m2 from 184,000€
2+1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276,000€
3+1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €
Set of apartments:
Entrance steel door, video intercom
Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms
built-in closet in the hallway
Complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, cooking surface, oven, hood, washing machine)
Air conditioning in every room
heating the floors in the bathroom
shower
plumbing
electric water heater
? Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Instalment payment -0%
Down payment -50%
