Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS

Alania, Both

To the beach : 3,000 m

Floors: ground + 4

Start of construction: March 2023

Commissioning: December 2024

? The infrastructure of the complex:

* children's pool

* playground

* open-air cinema

* Rest areas

* yoga place

working space

library

* billiards

* table tennis

* indoor pool

Turkish bath

* sauna

Salt room

* steam

Jacuzzi

* rest area

The gym.

* Children's playroom

café

* outdoor pool (700 m2), Jacuzzi

? Features of the complex:

shuttle to sea

-fenced territory

Closed parking (252 parking spaces)

- Wi-Fi.

satellite TV

-influence of the territory and facades

generator

? Apartments:

1+1 - 51m2 from 184,000€

2+1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276,000€

3+1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Set of apartments:

Entrance steel door, video intercom

Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms

built-in closet in the hallway

Complete package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, cooking surface, oven, hood, washing machine)

Air conditioning in every room

heating the floors in the bathroom

shower

plumbing

electric water heater

? Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship

Instalment payment -0%

Down payment -50%

