Residential complex with well-developed infrastructure, with sea views, Alanya, Turkey

The project consists of 5 houses and 113 apartments.

Types of apartments: standard ones with 1-2 bedrooms, duplexes with 2-4 bedrooms, apartments with garden and 2 bedrooms.

Optimal design of the rooms. In addition to the large living room studios and bedrooms all apartments have balconies with unique sea view.

You can buy luxury apartment with the initial payment of 40% and interest-free installments up to 24 months.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Apartments will be renovated with high quality materials. Flooring is laminate and ceramic tiles, finished kitchen consoles with granite countertops, windows and doors of premium quality.

Other amenities: recreation room, conference room, cinema, children's playroom, security, generator, shuttle to the sea, and security camera system.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project has a unique sea view in Konakli, Alanya. It is located just 1,4 km from the sea.

The project is located in a prestigious place near the infrastructure, pharmacies, cafes, markets, fitness center and banks. Located 700 meters away from D-400 highway, the project makes it easy and affordable to get to the center of Alanya and Antalya airport.