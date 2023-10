The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet.

Completion - 31/12/2024.

Central satellite system

Double-glazed PVC windows

Steel entrance door

Kitchen cabinetry

Granite kitchen counter

Tile flooring

Sea - 2 km

Alanya city center - 16 km

Nearest airport - 25 km

Antalya Airport - 145 km

