  Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey

Spacious apartment close to the chain stores in the center of Avsallar, Turkey

Incekum, Turkey
from
€77,500
;
11
About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 27 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 12 units

Apartments with 2 bedrooms— 9 unit

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 1 units

Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 4 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: tennis table, conference room, generator, gazebo.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is in Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 1,600 m from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Incekum, Turkey

Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s horoshey lokaciey v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Residential complex with all amenities
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Residential complex SEA PEARL PARK
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€117,876
Residential quarter Low-rise penthouse in Alanya, Cikcilli
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€197,000
Residential complex Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
, Turkey
from
€236,578
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Payallar, Turkey
from
€99,000
Completion date: 2024
We present to your attention a new modern project located in the west of Alanya in the Payallar region.  Recently, investors from all over the world are actively interested in the Payallar district and funds are being received to develop the infrastructure of the area. At this stage, you have the opportunity to purchase real estate at the lowest and most favorable prices.   On the territory of 3,095 square meters there will be a complex consisting of 1 – th 7-story blocks and developed infrastructure of the complex.  The apartments will be rented in full clean decoration, using high quality materials. A kitchen headset with niches for household appliances will be installed, fully equipped bathrooms, spot lighting and conclusions for the air conditioning system.  Summarically presented 57 apartments from 50 m ² up to 135 m ² of various layouts. The distance from the sea is 2.5 km. The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a sauna, a fitness, Turkish hammam, a winch, a relaxation room, table tennis, an open and closed playground, bicycle parking, and sea service. Start of construction of the project: 03/30/2023 End of project construction: 09/30/2024
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area
Residential complex New residential complex in a prestigious area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€131,078
Completion date: 2024
The new complex is located in one of the best locations of the prestigious and actively developing Kargıjak district, just 280 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya beach Perle, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 700 m to the Mahmutlar area. The total area of the land is 2738 m2., The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks with full infrastructure. Apartments 1 + 1 from 56 to 61 m2. and duplexes 3 + 1 from 114 m2. up to 143 m2. The design adheres to the concept: laconic solutions of building facades, calm tones in decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies that give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail.
Residential complex Villa klassa lyuks s premialnymi udobstvami
Residential complex Villa klassa lyuks s premialnymi udobstvami
Ishakli, Turkey
from
€1,000,000
Area 274–1 130 m²
9 properties 9
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! ZODIAC VILLA is a new luxury villa with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort area of Kargicak, 15 km from the center of Alanya. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Garden; - Recreation area with barbecue; - Pool; - Video surveillance; - Jacuzzi; - Sauna. Distances: - Sea and beach: 1000 m. - Gazipasha Airport: 30 km. - Antalya Airport: 140 km. - Alanya Center: 15 km. Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!
