  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

Oba, Turkey
from
$160,804
BTC
1.9127285
ETH
100.2542771
USDT
158 984.1662176
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 27434
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/08/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We will send photos of the apartments upon request.

Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex:

  • One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 135,000 EUR unfurnished
  • One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 155,000 EUR furnished
  • Two bedrooms (2+1) of 110 m2 - 230,000 EUR furnished

Victory Garden Oba is a new PREMIUM CLASS residential complex with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba area of Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are private and public educational institutions and kindergartens. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers market and a Metro hypermarket.

The complex consists of 7 buildings of 4 floors each, located on an area of 14,900 m2, a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool with water slides
  • Pool bar
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area
  • Lifts
  • Fitness center
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Hammam
  • Wet steam room
  • Sauna
  • Massage
  • Mini-club
  • Cinema
  • Cafe
  • Public wireless Internet
  • Satellite TV system
  • BBQ area
  • Tennis court
  • Generator
  • Caretaker
  • Ramp for wheelchairs
  • Parking
  • Automatic lighting
  • Fenced area
  • Security and video surveillance 7/24

Excellent location:

  • Metro hypermarket - 250 meters
  • Grocery stores - 20 meters
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Cafes, restaurants within walking distance.

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, spa centers and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$290,493
Residential quarter Premium Class Project on the first coastline in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$195,394
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Beykoz, Turkey
from
$1,50M
Residential complex New apartments in a residence by the sea, Istanbul, Turkey
Bakırköy, Turkey
from
$827,581
Residential quarter New Properties in Alanya, Oba with Charming Design
Oba, Turkey
from
$132,398
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.
Oba, Turkey
from
$160,804
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 400 meters from the sea in the Tekinoğlu complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$107,202
Finishing options Finished
Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 m2 with mountain view in Tekinoğlu complex. This project is located 400 meters from the beach, on the third coastline. The residential complex is within 5 minutes' walk of transport, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies. On Tuesdays and Saturda…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul hotel apartment complex
Besiktas, Turkey
from
$246,642
Why this property؟ The project is next to two international hotels and close to the exhibition and conference city in Istanbul. It has a strategic location on Basin Express road, one of the most prominent highways in Istanbul. The project provides classy Residence Hotel apartments; under th…
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur close to the beach
Oba, Turkey
from
$138,805
this 2-bedroom apartment in Tosmur is just 300 meters from the beautiful beach, walking distance to the restaurants, shops and 20 meters to the public bus stop. only 800 meters to the famous Oba centrum This 2 bedroom apartment in Tosmur, Alanya located in a residential complex with car park…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications