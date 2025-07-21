Residential complex Apartments 1+1 and 2+1 in the PREMEUM CLASS complex Victory Garden Oba.

We will send photos of the apartments upon request.

Apartments for sale in the Victory Garden Oba complex:

One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 135,000 EUR unfurnished

One bedroom (1+1) of 58 m2 - 155,000 EUR furnished

Two bedrooms (2+1) of 110 m2 - 230,000 EUR furnished

Victory Garden Oba is a new PREMIUM CLASS residential complex with all amenities, located in the prestigious Oba area of Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 800 meters from the sea and beaches.

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there are private and public educational institutions and kindergartens. Shops, supermarkets, a farmers market and a Metro hypermarket.

The complex consists of 7 buildings of 4 floors each, located on an area of 14,900 m2, a total of 178 apartments.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool with water slides

Pool bar

Sunbathing and relaxation area

Lifts

Fitness center

Indoor swimming pool

Hammam

Wet steam room

Sauna

Massage

Mini-club

Cinema

Cafe

Public wireless Internet

Satellite TV system

BBQ area

Tennis court

Generator

Caretaker

Ramp for wheelchairs

Parking

Automatic lighting

Fenced area

Security and video surveillance 7/24

Excellent location:

Metro hypermarket - 250 meters

Grocery stores - 20 meters

Kindergarten - 100 meters

Cafes, restaurants within walking distance.

For more detailed information on this project, please call / write to us.