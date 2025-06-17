  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Flower Garden 3 complex with a residence permit.

Oba, Turkey
from
$182,350
ID: 26752
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Flower Garden 3 complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • View of the complex territory

Flower Garden 3 is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of Oba, 1,200 m from the sea and the beach, 4 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

  • Large outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Hamam
  • Steam room
  • Children's playroom
  • Conference hall
  • Library
  • Children's playground
  • Gazebo
  • BBQ area
  • Concierge
  • Gardener
  • Parking
  • Secured area

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

