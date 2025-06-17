Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Flower Garden 3 complex with a residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Flower Garden 3 complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

View of the complex territory

Flower Garden 3 is a beautiful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of Oba, 1,200 m from the sea and the beach, 4 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:

Large outdoor pool

Children's pool

Lobby

Indoor pool

Fitness

Sauna and Hamam

Steam room

Children's playroom

Conference hall

Library

Children's playground

Gazebo

BBQ area

Concierge

Gardener

Parking

Secured area

