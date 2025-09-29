Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

  1. Realting.com
ID: 32667
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1126
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu, 200,000 USD.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), number 65, for sale in the Cleopatra Konak Twin Towers complex.

Cleopatra Twin Towers is a residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, close to all necessary amenities, just 650 meters from the famous Cleopatra Beach.

The center with its shops, shopping centers, nightclubs, and vibrant resort life is 700 meters away.

The complex consists of two 10-story residential blocks with an adjacent gated community and excellent infrastructure.

Completion date: 2020.

Infrastructure:

  • Tropical garden, landscaped design
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a water park
  • Children's pool
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
  • Pool bar
  • Lobby, reception
  • Caretaker, gardener
  • Indoor heated pool
  • Fitness center with gym
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage rooms
  • Café, vitamin bar
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Children's playground
  • Satellite TV
  • Wireless internet
  • Generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

