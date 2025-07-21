Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 in the River Panorama Oba complex.

River Panorama is a new premium residential complex located in Oba - one of the best areas of Alanya.

A full and convenient infrastructure has been created here, including Migros and Carrefour supermarkets, a Metro hypermarket and the largest Alanyum shopping center in Alanya.

The distance from the complex to the sea is 2,500 m, free shuttle to the beach.

The residential complex occupies an area of 5,662 m2 and consists of three 7-storey residential blocks, between which there is a large outdoor pool with a water park.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Indoor heated swimming pool

SPA area (sauna, jacuzzi, hamam, Roman steam room, salt room, massage room)

Table tennis and billiards

Game room

Tennis court and basketball court

Mini golf

Children's playroom

Beautiful garden

Gazebo and barbecue area

Outdoor parking

Video surveillance 24/7

Transfer to the beach.

