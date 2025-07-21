  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.

Residential complex Apartment 1+1 in the luxury complex River Panorama Oba.

Oba, Turkey
from
$140,159
13
ID: 27416
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one bedroom apartment (1+1) 55 m2 in the River Panorama Oba complex.

River Panorama is a new premium residential complex located in Oba - one of the best areas of Alanya.

A full and convenient infrastructure has been created here, including Migros and Carrefour supermarkets, a Metro hypermarket and the largest Alanyum shopping center in Alanya.

The distance from the complex to the sea is 2,500 m, free shuttle to the beach.

The residential complex occupies an area of 5,662 m2 and consists of three 7-storey residential blocks, between which there is a large outdoor pool with a water park.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Indoor heated swimming pool
  • SPA area (sauna, jacuzzi, hamam, Roman steam room, salt room, massage room)
  • Table tennis and billiards
  • Game room
  • Tennis court and basketball court
  • Mini golf
  • Children's playroom
  • Beautiful garden
  • Gazebo and barbecue area
  • Outdoor parking
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Transfer to the beach.

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
