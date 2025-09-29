Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

  1. Realting.com
  Furnished 1+1 apartment in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$179,059
7
ID: 32861
Last update: 11/11/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Short-term rental license!

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 56 sq. m., in the Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic complex.

Best Home 40 Cleopatra Epic is a new premium residential complex located a 4-minute walk from Alanya's famous Cleopatra Beach and its beautiful park.

The complex is located on a quiet street, allowing residents to enjoy the tranquility while still being within walking distance of the developed infrastructure of the city's tourist center.

The complex's unique location ensures not only comfortable living and recreation year-round, but also a profitable investment with high liquidity.

The complex is distinguished by impeccable quality, modern materials and technologies, luxurious design, and the highest level of comfort.

The complex was built in 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Heated outdoor pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's pool
  • Lobby
  • Gym
  • Heated jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Children's playroom
  • Bike parking
  • Manager
  • Wi-Fi
  • Satellite TV
  • Generator
  • Fenced area
  • 24/7 security and video surveillance

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

