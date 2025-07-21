Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request!

A two-bedroom apartment (2+1) -100 m2 with new beautiful furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite complex Oba Sol Garden.

Layout:

Kitchen-Living Room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms with heated floors

Private garden and access to the pool

Spacious entrance group

Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed area of Oba in Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, a large walking area.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of different layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

Landscaped green area

Landscaped garden

Outdoor swimming pool

Water slides

Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers

Lifts

Gym

Indoor swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Sauna

Turkish bath

Massage room

Cafe

Game room

Children's playground

Backup generator

Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.