Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request!
A two-bedroom apartment (2+1) -100 m2 with new beautiful furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite complex Oba Sol Garden.
Layout:
Spacious entrance group
Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed area of Oba in Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 850 meters from the sea and beaches.
Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, a large walking area.
Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of different layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.
Completion date: delivered
Infrastructure:
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.