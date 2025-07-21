  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in Oba Sol Garden complex.

Oba, Turkey
ID: 27419
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We will send you a photo of the apartment upon request!
A two-bedroom apartment (2+1) -100 m2 with new beautiful furniture and Siemens appliances in the elite complex Oba Sol Garden.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-Living Room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms with heated floors
  • Private garden and access to the pool

Spacious entrance group
Oba Sol Garden is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed area of Oba in Alanya, surrounded by all the necessary infrastructure and only 850 meters from the sea and beaches.

Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, a pharmacy, a farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, a large walking area.

Oba Sol Garden consists of 5 residential blocks with 64 apartments of different layouts, from 1+1 apartments to 4+1 penthouses.

Completion date: delivered

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaped green area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Water slides
  • Sunbathing and relaxation area with sun loungers
  • Lifts
  • Gym
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Turkish bath
  • Massage room
  • Cafe
  • Game room
  • Children's playground
  • Backup generator
  • Security and video surveillance 24/7

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

