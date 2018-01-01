  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey

Residential complex with playgrounds, swimming pool, sauna, and barbecue area, Avsallar, Turkey

Incekum, Turkey
from
€97,500
;
16
About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature. It consists of 42 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 36 units

Duplex apartments with 3 bedrooms — 6 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: sauna, shuttle to the beach, basketball court, tennis court, generator, and children's playroom.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is just 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 2.17 km from Incekum beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,000
Residential complex Euro Avsallar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€185,000
Residential quarter Newly Built One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€129,000
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€108,000
Residential complex Residential complex with parking, fitness centre and swimming pool, Deşemealtı, Antalya, Turkey
Doesemealti, Turkey
from
€215,760
Other complexes
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Residential complex ILKEM CENTER
Mersin, Turkey
from
€42,435
Area 70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Apartments in the popular Mersin, in the Tarus area. Apartments are rented with high-quality clean decoration in neutral colors. Modern layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1 from 70 to 120 sq.m. The apartments have panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The complex was created in an ultra-modern style of 7 blocks, with a large territory of closed territory and developed infrastructure. Infrastructure: - outdoor swimming pool; - open and closed parking; - open playground; - arbors; - basketball court; - closed gym; - cafes and restaurants; - walking area; - open and closed outlets. Around the complex under construction, there are many attractions and historical monuments, as well as developed urban infrastructure: cafes, bars, restaurants, shops, shopping centers, pharmacies, parks, hospitals, schools. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt klassa lyuks v rayone Inzhekum Alanya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€119,750
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Inzhekum - Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 51 to 130 m2. The distance to the sea is 900 meters.In short, it is the area with the best beach of Alanya. Inzhekum is located to the west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. 30 Km is the big city of Manavgat, and to the center of Alanya — 22 km. The neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar has all the infrastructure. Inzhekum is small, but new houses from proven developers are well represented here. The area on all sides is surrounded by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. The main reasons to consider new apartments in this area are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in the area for camping and recreation in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya airport is small, compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Avsallar
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Avsallar
Incekum, Turkey
from
€119,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Avsallare. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 125 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Avsallar Infrastructure: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basically there is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. A good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and finding new apartments in Avsallar is easy, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
