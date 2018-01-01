  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey

Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey

Incekum, Turkey
from
€125,000
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Residential complex with panoramic views of nature and the sea. It consists of 49 apartments with different layouts:

Apartments with 1 bedroom — 30 units

Apartments with 2 bedrooms — 12 units

Duplex apartments with 2 bedrooms — 7 units

Down payment is 40%, and there is the possibility of installment on the remaining amount before the construction completed.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: sauna, Turkish bath, children's playroom, basketball, tennis and football courts.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Avsallar is located on the road to Antalya Airport, 25 km from Alanya. Although it has plenty of urban living opportunities, it has come to the forefront with its nature and pure oxygen. It is an environmentally friendly area with the world-famous beach Inzhekum. The freshest fruits, vegetables and natural products can be found in the stores, as well as in the markets, open on certain days of the week. In the center of Avsallar there are 5 hospitals and clinics, 7 pharmacies, 4 veterinary clinics and dental clinics. There are also branches of international trucking companies within walking distance of the project. This is a very popular area for investment as well as for a quiet everyday life in nature.

The project is 1 km from Avsallar city center, 25 km from Alanya city center and 1.2 km from the beach. In addition, the project is within walking distance of chain stores such as Migros, Carrefour, A101 and Bim.

New building location
Incekum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Komfortabelnaya kvartira v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€203,000
Residential quarter Forest Park Residence Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€124,000
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
from
€50,000
Residential complex Novita 11 Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€108,446
You are viewing
Residential complex with swimming pool, sauna and sports grounds, Avsallar, Turkey
Incekum, Turkey
from
€125,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Alanya, Turkey
from
€265,000
A new premium housing and communal services located in. Alanya in the greenest area of Kargicak. The complex has: 3 open large pools, a swimming pool with a relaxation area and 2 children's pools. There is a pool bar, barbecue area, also a football and basketball court and a huge tennis court. Under each block will be located a closed car parking. Under the A-B blocks will be located a SPA center with an area of 3000 m ². Under Block L there will be a SPA center with an area of 6000 m ². The advantage of this complex is the first coastline, which means that you can serve the sea. Gazipasha Airport is 15 km away and Alanya city center is only 20 km away. Submit an application right now and get the keys to your dream apartment.
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Residential complex Luxury Villas in Cikcili
Antalya, Turkey
from
€900,000
New VİP villa project in the Gikgilli area of. Alanya. Thanks to its successful location on the hill from all floors, you can enjoy magnificent panoramic views of Alanya and the beautiful Mediterranean Sea. At the same time, the entire urban infrastructure is within walking distance. Layout villas: 5 + 1 with an area of 534m2. and 6 + 1 with an area of 476m2. - 535m2. The villas are rented with equipped plumbing bathrooms, fitted kitchen cabinets, a floor heating system and a “ Smart House ” system. Each villa has its own pool, sauna and parking. The house has an elevator, electric generator, elevator, jacuzzi, fireplace. The satellite TV and Internet system has been summed up.
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Residential quarter Apartment for sale in Oba centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€115,000
Magnificent apartment in Oba centrum is a unique location, just centrum of Oba, the shops located on the first floor of the building, across the apartment popular Mitos restaurant placed, and many other shops and restaurant placed just walking distance. Simply it is in centrum. you can find everything you need. Metro gross market and biggest shopping mall are walking distance to this cozy property in Oba centrum. on the enter this property, we find a corridor leading us to the rooms. on the right side, we have access to the living room with open plan kitchen with granite worktop and appliances. from the patio you have a beautiful balcony with balcony furniture, you have a charming popular Oba centrum view which is close to the traffic in the evening. Bedroom1. a large bedroom with a small balcony Bedroom2. a bedroom with beds and wardrobe Bathroom. bathroom with furniture and spacious shower cabinet. A water heater placed here. swimming pooljust 30 meters to the beachStreet facing balconyFully furnishedGeneratorFitnessSauna
Realting.com
Go