Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €122,591

54–70 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Heaven Hills Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the modern suburb of Alanya - Mahmutlar, 600 meters from the sea and the beach, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Alanya city center is 9 km away. Gazipasha Airport is 32 km away. Mahmutlar is a popular suburb of Alanya, here you can swim in the warm sea, shop, spend time in restaurants and bars, and enjoy walks along the long landscaped promenade on which modern simulators are installed. Heaven Hills Residence is an ultra-modern LCD covering an extensive area of 10463 square meters. m, consists of four residential blocks and a well-maintained protected area with an exquisite landscape design and an exotic orchard. The complex includes only 206 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory, garden; - Landscaping of the garden; - Outdoor pool of 400 square meters. m with a large water slide; - A bar near the pool; - Children's pool; - Fully equipped gym; - Indoor pool; - Shared sauna; - Hamam; - Steam; - Massage room; - Lounge; - Workroom with Internet access; - Game room; - Playground; - Satellite TV; - Recreation area with barbecue; - Large open parking; - 24-hour security and video surveillance. Location: Supermarket-10 minutes. Beach -10 minutes. Airport - 30 minutes. Bus station - 20 minutes. Hospital 10 minutes. City center - 10 minutes. Shopping center - 10 minutes. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!