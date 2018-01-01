Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer two-bedroom apartments of 75 m2 and duplex four-bedroom apartments of 155 m2.

The luxury residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a generator, a kids' playground, a parking, a concierge, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - the end of 2022.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, 250 meters from a supermarket and schools, 500 meters from a hospital, 5 km fromthe center of Oba, two kilometers from a beach.

New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a view of the sea near the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€260,236
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the Marmara Sea and the lake. The residence features around-the-clock security, a green area, a kids' playground, a parking. Completion - June, 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque and modern area, near the city center. Metrobus - 1 km Metro station - 1 km E-5 highway - 1 km City center - 10 km Shopping mall - 2 km Hospital - 5 km Airport - 40 km
Residential complex Heaven Hills
Residential complex Heaven Hills
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€122,591
Area 54–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Heaven Hills Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the modern suburb of Alanya - Mahmutlar, 600 meters from the sea and the beach, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Alanya city center is 9 km away. Gazipasha Airport is 32 km away. Mahmutlar is a popular suburb of Alanya, here you can swim in the warm sea, shop, spend time in restaurants and bars, and enjoy walks along the long landscaped promenade on which modern simulators are installed. Heaven Hills Residence is an ultra-modern LCD covering an extensive area of 10463 square meters. m, consists of four residential blocks and a well-maintained protected area with an exquisite landscape design and an exotic orchard. The complex includes only 206 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory, garden; - Landscaping of the garden; - Outdoor pool of 400 square meters. m with a large water slide; - A bar near the pool; - Children's pool; - Fully equipped gym; - Indoor pool; - Shared sauna; - Hamam; - Steam; - Massage room; - Lounge; - Workroom with Internet access; - Game room; - Playground; - Satellite TV; - Recreation area with barbecue; - Large open parking; - 24-hour security and video surveillance. Location: Supermarket-10 minutes. Beach -10 minutes. Airport - 30 minutes. Bus station - 20 minutes. Hospital 10 minutes. City center - 10 minutes. Shopping center - 10 minutes. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex ONYX RESIDENCE
Residential complex ONYX RESIDENCE
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€126,735
Area 43–114 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Onyx Residence is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular Altyntash district of the resort town of Antalya. The site for the construction of the residential complex is located in the southern part of the Altyntash district, has the nearest location to the Lara area and its magnificent beaches, and the main highway to the airport. Nearby there is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Pool; - Pool bar; - Fitness center; - SPA zone; - Tennis court; - Basketball platform; - Volleyball court; - Barbecue zone; - Children's playground; - Parking. Distances: - Sea and beach: 4 km. - To Mall of Antalya and IKEA: 5 km. - Antalya Airport: 1 km. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!  
