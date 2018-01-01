Apartments in a residence with swimming pools, a children's playground and a fitness center, Oba, Turkey

We offer two-bedroom apartments of 75 m2 and duplex four-bedroom apartments of 155 m2.
The luxury residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a generator, a kids' playground, a parking, a concierge, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.
Completion - the end of 2022.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a quiet area, 250 meters from a supermarket and schools, 500 meters from a hospital, 5 km fromthe center of Oba, two kilometers from a beach.