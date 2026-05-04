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Residential complex Turcia Alania rajon Kleopatra

Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,000
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Residential complex Turcia Alania rajon Kleopatra
1
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ID: 36747
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Address
    Ahmet Tovus Bulvari, 44 Anjeliq House

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

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Residential complex Turcia Alania rajon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
from
$160,000
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