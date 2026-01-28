Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.

  1. Realting.com
Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,660
15
Last update: 03/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

5+1 seaside villa in Alanya: private pool, garden, 300 meters to the beach (Konaklı)

Looking for a villa in Turkey for permanent residence or vacation? We offer a detached villa in the Konaklı area of ​​Alanya – a combination of privacy, comfort, and an ideal seaside location.

Key features of the property:

  • Location: Konaklı, Alanya, Turkey
  • Distance to the beach: 300 m — a rare proximity for villas of this class
  • House area: 265 m²
  • Plot area: 450 m²
  • Layout: 5+1 (5 bedrooms + living room)

Villa advantages

  • Private pool — a personal oasis for rest and relaxation
  • Private garden — a green area for privacy and family gatherings
  • Individual heating (radiators) — comfort all year round
  • Balconies/terraces off each room — maximum natural light and fresh air
  • Practical layout — functionality and convenience in every detail

Floor layout:

Ground floor:

  • Bedroom
  • Living room
  • Kitchen
  • Bathroom
  • Separate toilet

Second floor:

  • 4 separate bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

Why this Is a villa your ideal choice?

  • Proximity to the sea. 300 meters to the beach – daily walks by the water and quick access to seaside activities.
  • Privacy. A detached house with a gated plot guarantees privacy and security.
  • Space. The spacious house and plot are perfect for a family or entertaining guests.
  • Year-round comfort. Individual heating makes the villa suitable for occupancy in any season.

Location: Konkali (Konaklı) – Area advantages:

  • Developed infrastructure (shops, restaurants, cafes)
  • Quiet atmosphere away from noisy tourist areas
  • Good transport links to Alanya city center

Don't miss the chance to own a villa by the sea!
This is a real option for those who dream of their own home by the sea with a pool, garden, and an ideal location.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

