Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.

5+1 seaside villa in Alanya: private pool, garden, 300 meters to the beach (Konaklı)

Looking for a villa in Turkey for permanent residence or vacation? We offer a detached villa in the Konaklı area of ​​Alanya – a combination of privacy, comfort, and an ideal seaside location.

Key features of the property:

Location: Konaklı, Alanya, Turkey

Distance to the beach: 300 m — a rare proximity for villas of this class

House area: 265 m²

Plot area: 450 m²

Layout: 5+1 (5 bedrooms + living room)

Villa advantages

Private pool — a personal oasis for rest and relaxation

Private garden — a green area for privacy and family gatherings

Individual heating (radiators) — comfort all year round

Balconies/terraces off each room — maximum natural light and fresh air

Practical layout — functionality and convenience in every detail

Floor layout:

Ground floor:

Bedroom

Living room

Kitchen

Bathroom

Separate toilet

Second floor:

4 separate bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Why this Is a villa your ideal choice?

Proximity to the sea. 300 meters to the beach – daily walks by the water and quick access to seaside activities.

Privacy. A detached house with a gated plot guarantees privacy and security.

Space. The spacious house and plot are perfect for a family or entertaining guests.

Year-round comfort. Individual heating makes the villa suitable for occupancy in any season.

Location: Konkali (Konaklı) – Area advantages:

Developed infrastructure (shops, restaurants, cafes)

Quiet atmosphere away from noisy tourist areas

Good transport links to Alanya city center

Don't miss the chance to own a villa by the sea!

This is a real option for those who dream of their own home by the sea with a pool, garden, and an ideal location.

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.