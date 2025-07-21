Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the 2nd floor.

Best Home 25 is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, a few minutes' walk from Cleopatra Beach and the park area.

At the same time, the complex is located in the very center of the developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, etc. are within walking distance.

Best Home 25 - consists of one 5-storey residential block, located in a closed area with a garden, swimming pool and its own infrastructure for a comfortable life.

Also for sale is a two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 with furniture and appliances, costing 249,000 EUR.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Children's pool

Recreation area

Pool bar

Lobby

Indoor pool

Fitness

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Children's playground

Generator

Parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.