Residential complex Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.

Furnished apartment 1+1 in the complex Best Home 25 Cleopatra Exclusive.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$192,375
14
ID: 27550
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1) 60 m2, on the 2nd floor.

Best Home 25 is a new premium residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the central part of Alanya, a few minutes' walk from Cleopatra Beach and the park area.

At the same time, the complex is located in the very center of the developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, etc. are within walking distance.

Best Home 25 - consists of one 5-storey residential block, located in a closed area with a garden, swimming pool and its own infrastructure for a comfortable life.

Also for sale is a two-bedroom apartment (2+1) 100 m2 with furniture and appliances, costing 249,000 EUR.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Recreation area
  • Pool bar
  • Lobby
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Children's playground
  • Generator
  • Parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

