Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2 in the Konak Blue Bay complex.

Blue Bay Residence - a residential complex located in a stunning location, near the center of Alanya - Dinek / Cleopatra.

The complex is located close to all city infrastructure - within walking distance there are numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc., and only 500 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor swimming pool

Children's pool

Water slides

Indoor swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center, aerobics room

Turkish bath, sauna and steam room

Outdoor and indoor play areas for children

Elevator in all blocks

Botanical garden

In the garden there is an artificial waterfall, camellia, barbecue area

Parking

Concierge

24-hour security

