Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.

  Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.

Alanya, Turkey
$129,178
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26710
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2 in the Konak Blue Bay complex.

Blue Bay Residence - a residential complex located in a stunning location, near the center of Alanya - Dinek / Cleopatra.

The complex is located close to all city infrastructure - within walking distance there are numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc., and only 500 meters from Cleopatra Beach.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center, aerobics room
  • Turkish bath, sauna and steam room
  • Outdoor and indoor play areas for children
  • Elevator in all blocks
  • Botanical garden
  • In the garden there is an artificial waterfall, camellia, barbecue area
  • Parking
  • Concierge
  • 24-hour security

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

