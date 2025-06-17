Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment in Konak Blue Bay complex near Cleopatra beach.

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit - we can indicate 200,000 USD in the tapu.
Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1 + 1), 65 m2 in the Konak Blue Bay complex.
Blue Bay Residence - a residential complex located in a stunning location, near the center of Alanya - Dinek / Cleopatra.
The complex is located close to all city infrastructure - within walking distance there are numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc., and only 500 meters from Cleopatra Beach.
Infrastructure:
