Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$310,167
12
ID: 27532
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2 on the 3rd floor, equipped with furniture and appliances in the highest level complex Konak Premium with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline.

Layout:

  • Stylish kitchen-living room,
  • 2 spacious bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • High-quality furniture and appliances

This is a large-scale LUXURY class project with an area of ​​25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to amazing infrastructure, even has its own shopping center with an area of ​​2,500 m2.

Infrastructure:

  • 3 large outdoor swimming pools
  • 1 swimming pool with a recreation area
  • 2 children's pools
  • Pool bar
  • BBQ area
  • Football and basketball court
  • Tennis court
  • Indoor parking
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Ottoman bath
  • Steam room and sauna
  • Salt cave
  • Massage rooms
  • Recreation and relaxation area
  • Fitness room, yoga and pilates area
  • Billiards
  • Table tennis
  • Tennis court
  • Cinema
  • Children's playground
  • Restaurant

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey

Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$310,167
