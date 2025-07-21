Residential complex Furnished apartment 2+1 in 5* SPA complex Konak Premium.

Video of the apartment will be sent upon request.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2 on the 3rd floor, equipped with furniture and appliances in the highest level complex Konak Premium with the infrastructure of a five-star hotel on the first coastline.

Layout:

Stylish kitchen-living room,

2 spacious bedrooms

2 bathrooms

High-quality furniture and appliances

This is a large-scale LUXURY class project with an area of ​​25,000 m2, consists of eight 7-storey blocks and, in addition to amazing infrastructure, even has its own shopping center with an area of ​​2,500 m2.

Infrastructure:

3 large outdoor swimming pools

1 swimming pool with a recreation area

2 children's pools

Pool bar

BBQ area

Football and basketball court

Tennis court

Indoor parking

Indoor swimming pool

Ottoman bath

Steam room and sauna

Salt cave

Massage rooms

Recreation and relaxation area

Fitness room, yoga and pilates area

Billiards

Table tennis

Tennis court

Cinema

Children's playground

Restaurant

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.