Residential complex Residential complex with large spa centre, 350 meters to the sea, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

In a popular tourist area, this low-rise development offers a variety of flat types: standard 1-2 bedroom flats and 2-3 bedroom penthouses.

Features of the flats

Equipment: steel entrance door, video intercom, built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms, built-in wardrobe in the corridor, full package of household appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, extractor hood, washing machine), air conditioning in each room, underfloor heating in the bathroom, shower cabins, sanitary ware, electric water heater.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Outdoor pool (440 m²), Jacuzzi, children's pool, lobby cafe (110 m²), SPA (indoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, Jacuzzi, VIP SPA, massage rooms, relaxation area), gym, children's playroom, cafe (266 m²), fenced territory, outdoor parking (20 parking places), indoor parking (38 parking places), Wi-Fi, satellite TV, area and facade illumination, electric generator.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Oba district is the closest to the centre of Alanya. It is characterised by the local beach, which has been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag award, a seal of quality for resorts. It is also close to the picnic area, museums and historical sights of Alanya.