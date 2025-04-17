Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

A quality project from a reliable developer! The company has already completed construction and delivered 6 projects. Currently, more than 13 projects are under construction. Each completed project increases the value of the city and fully satisfies the needs of customers for modern housing.

The complex features:

outdoor swimming pool

lounge area

barbecue area

around-the-clock security system

parking

green area

fitness center

kids' play room

lobby

jacuzzi

hamam

cinema

Kitchen cabinetry

Double glazing

Steel door

Shower unit

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Payment plan:

10% down payment

60 month installments

Location and nearby infrastructure

Oba is a quiet resort area 3 km away from the center of Alanya. It's one of the most verdant areas of Alanya. There area numerous parks with flowers and trees, fountains and gardens here. Oba is considered a luxury and eco-friendy area.