Residential complex New residential complex with a swimming pool, a lounge area and around-the-clock security, Oba, Alanya, Turkey

Oba, Turkey
from
$397,332
;
14
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23352
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2417737
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Oba

About the complex

A quality project from a reliable developer! The company has already completed construction and delivered 6 projects. Currently, more than 13 projects are under construction. Each completed project increases the value of the city and fully satisfies the needs of customers for modern housing.

The complex features:

  • outdoor swimming pool
  • lounge area
  • barbecue area
  • around-the-clock security system
  • parking
  • green area
  • fitness center
  • kids' play room
  • lobby
  • jacuzzi
  • hamam
  • cinema
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Double glazing
  • Steel door
  • Shower unit
Advantages

Payment plan:

  • 10% down payment
  • 60 month installments
Location and nearby infrastructure

Oba is a quiet resort area 3 km away from the center of Alanya. It's one of the most verdant areas of Alanya. There area numerous parks with flowers and trees, fountains and gardens here. Oba is considered a luxury and eco-friendy area.

  • Antalya — 135 km
  • Gazipasa Airport — 42 km

Location on the map

Oba, Turkey

