Residential complex Konak City Tower - 2+1 apartments in the center of Alanya for residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
$193,612
12
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 27211
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Furnished apartments for sale:

  • One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 60 m2 on the 7th floor - 130,000 EUR
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 117 m2 on the 2nd floor - 167,000 EUR
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 110 m2 on the 5th floor - 173,000 EUR

2+1 apartments are suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

A luxury apartment complex with its own infrastructure is located in the central part of Alanya, 700 meters from the equipped beach with clean and clear water.

The project is built on a plot of 3,780 m2. m and consists of two 10-storey blocks, free underground parking with an elevator to the apartments is available for residents of the complex

The complex is located in the very center of the developed urban infrastructure - numerous shops, restaurants and cafes, clubs, sports facilities, etc. are within walking distance

Infrastructure:

  • Territory with a landscaped garden
  • Lobby and concierge service
  • Modern elevators
  • Outdoor swimming pool with a children's section and a water. slides
  • Recreation area and pool bar
  • Indoor pool
  • Fitness center: exercise machines, pilates, yoga
  • Spa center: Turkish bath (hammam), sauna, Roman steam room, jacuzzi, massage rooms, relaxation room
  • Billiards and table tennis
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Wireless Internet
  • Satellite dish
  • Emergency power generator
  • Indoor parking
  • Outdoor parking
  • 24-hour security
  • 24/7 video surveillance

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Back
Other complexes
