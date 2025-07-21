  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Apartment in a new building Nordic Sky

Apartment in a new building Nordic Sky

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$308,860
;
58 1
Leave a request
ID: 16202
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    9

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.

On the plot of 6678 m2 will be located 3 residential blocks for 135 apartments. A large territory and a variety of places for pastime contributes to a comfortable rest without a constant feeling of crowdedness.

Nordic Sky is ideal not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence, because we paid special attention to the comfort of apartments from competent layouts to additional sound insulation.

The following layout options are offered to choose from: 1+1 (58-59.5 m2), 2+1 (98-102 m2), 2+1 duplexes (114.5 m2), 3+1 duplexes (151-160 m2), 4+1 duplexes (231.5-242 m2).

Bright and modern residential complex Nordic Sky is located in the district of Tosmur - quite close to the center of Alanya, only 6 km, and, at the same time, not as noisy as the city center. Tosmur is one of the most hilly areas. Between Tosmur and Kestel river Dim flows, and a little further in the mountains is stalactite cave Dim. It is quite a densely populated area, but at the same time not too noisy. The distance to Antalya airport will be 130 km, and to Gazipasa airport - 35 km.

Life in Tosmur does not stop for a minute, everywhere there are supermarkets, vegetable, grocery and souvenir shops, pharmacies, ATMs, bakeries, as well as other necessary infrastructure. The farmer's market is only 800m away. The sandy beaches of Tosmur are considered among the best in the region. Hasty in winter and more leisurely in summer, the mountain river Dim Chai brings refreshing notes and creates a special atmosphere in the area.

Residential complex Nordic Sky has a large area and excellent own infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living, a variety of objects which will not leave you indifferent, because here you will find:

  • Outdoor swimming pool (370 m2) with slides;
  • Children's pool (37 m2);
  • Indoor heated pool (54 m2) and Jacuzzi;
  • The gym (92 m2);
  • Turkish hammam;
  • Sauna?
  • Roman steam room;
  • Massage rooms;
  • Lobby and lounge area with bar;
  • Game with billiards and table tennis;
  • Playground area;
  • Mini-cinema;
  • The playground;
  • Garden with landscape design and fountains;
  • Tennis court;
  • Open parking;
  • Covered parking, including for bicycles;
  • Warehouses;
  • 2 elevators in each block;
  • Satellite antenna;
  • Electricity generator;
  • Round-the-clock video surveillance, caretaker, security.

Nordic Sky residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish.

Characteristics of apartments:

  • Ceiling height 3 m;
  • Steel entrance door, high-quality lacquered interior doors;
  • The walls are painted with washable paint.
  • Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile;
  • floor covering – porcelain / ceramic tiles;
  • Kitchen set of veneered MDF with a granite countertop;
  • Quality plumbing;
  • Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;
  • Electrical floor heating in bathrooms;
  • Lining for installation of heating system;
  • Video intercom, sockets for the Internet and IP television;
  • External air conditioning units are placed in technical rooms at the end of the building;
  • Smart home system in the basic configuration;
  • Additional water filtration system for the residential complex;

Installment:

In the Nordic Sky residential complex, we offer interest-free installments with a down payment of only 30% of the total value of the property.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Video Review of apartment building Nordic Sky

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a fitness center and views of the Bosphorus, 30 minutes away from the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
from
$1,49M
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Sisli, Turkey
from
$1,81M
Residential complex Zeray Esil Kartepe
Kartepe, Turkey
from
$152,049
Residential complex Complex of villas with a panoramic view and swimming pools, Kalkan, Turkey
Kalkan, Turkey
from
$932,196
Residential quarter Furnished One Bedroom apartment in Alanya Best Home, Oba
Oba, Turkey
from
$123,857
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Nordic Sky
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$308,860
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residence in a quiet area of Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoy, Turkey
from
$542,882
We offer apartments with different layouts in a modern and comfortable residence
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Show all Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
from
$261,723
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
An affordable seaview project has good finishing, architecture, view, environment, society and else. In the neighborhood, many shopping malls, marina&marina mall, easy access to corniche line, different metro lines, airport, multinational companies and industrial zones. Still have reasonable…
Agency
EOS Turkey Property
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with picturesque views close to international schools and 5 minutes away from the beach, Istanbul, Turkey
Beylikduzu, Turkey
from
$265,848
The multifunctional project includes residential, commercial, office units. The windows offer views of the sea, the lake, and the city. Completion - 30/06/2025. Location and nearby infrastructure 200 meters from Beykent University 100 meters from Perlavista Shopping Mall 200 meters from Be…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
Show all publications