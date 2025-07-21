Apartment in a new building Nordic Sky

Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.
On the plot of 6678 m2 will be located 3 residential blocks for 135 apartments. A large territory and a variety of places for pastime contributes to a comfortable rest without a constant feeling of crowdedness.
Nordic Sky is ideal not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence, because we paid special attention to the comfort of apartments from competent layouts to additional sound insulation.
The following layout options are offered to choose from: 1+1 (58-59.5 m2), 2+1 (98-102 m2), 2+1 duplexes (114.5 m2), 3+1 duplexes (151-160 m2), 4+1 duplexes (231.5-242 m2).
Bright and modern residential complex Nordic Sky is located in the district of Tosmur - quite close to the center of Alanya, only 6 km, and, at the same time, not as noisy as the city center. Tosmur is one of the most hilly areas. Between Tosmur and Kestel river Dim flows, and a little further in the mountains is stalactite cave Dim. It is quite a densely populated area, but at the same time not too noisy. The distance to Antalya airport will be 130 km, and to Gazipasa airport - 35 km.
Life in Tosmur does not stop for a minute, everywhere there are supermarkets, vegetable, grocery and souvenir shops, pharmacies, ATMs, bakeries, as well as other necessary infrastructure. The farmer's market is only 800m away. The sandy beaches of Tosmur are considered among the best in the region. Hasty in winter and more leisurely in summer, the mountain river Dim Chai brings refreshing notes and creates a special atmosphere in the area.
Residential complex Nordic Sky has a large area and excellent own infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living, a variety of objects which will not leave you indifferent, because here you will find:
Nordic Sky residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish.
Characteristics of apartments:
Installment:
In the Nordic Sky residential complex, we offer interest-free installments with a down payment of only 30% of the total value of the property.