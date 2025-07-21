Apartment in a new building Nordic Sky

Nordic Sky is an exquisite luxury project in the corporate style of Nordic Property Construction. It meets the needs of the most selective connoisseurs of real estate on the Alanya coast and is distinguished by the laconic architecture and comfort of an elite five-star hotel.

On the plot of 6678 m2 will be located 3 residential blocks for 135 apartments. A large territory and a variety of places for pastime contributes to a comfortable rest without a constant feeling of crowdedness.

Nordic Sky is ideal not only for recreation, but also for permanent residence, because we paid special attention to the comfort of apartments from competent layouts to additional sound insulation.

The following layout options are offered to choose from: 1+1 (58-59.5 m2), 2+1 (98-102 m2), 2+1 duplexes (114.5 m2), 3+1 duplexes (151-160 m2), 4+1 duplexes (231.5-242 m2).

Bright and modern residential complex Nordic Sky is located in the district of Tosmur - quite close to the center of Alanya, only 6 km, and, at the same time, not as noisy as the city center. Tosmur is one of the most hilly areas. Between Tosmur and Kestel river Dim flows, and a little further in the mountains is stalactite cave Dim. It is quite a densely populated area, but at the same time not too noisy. The distance to Antalya airport will be 130 km, and to Gazipasa airport - 35 km.

Life in Tosmur does not stop for a minute, everywhere there are supermarkets, vegetable, grocery and souvenir shops, pharmacies, ATMs, bakeries, as well as other necessary infrastructure. The farmer's market is only 800m away. The sandy beaches of Tosmur are considered among the best in the region. Hasty in winter and more leisurely in summer, the mountain river Dim Chai brings refreshing notes and creates a special atmosphere in the area.

Residential complex Nordic Sky has a large area and excellent own infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living, a variety of objects which will not leave you indifferent, because here you will find:

Outdoor swimming pool (370 m2) with slides;

Children's pool (37 m2);

Indoor heated pool (54 m2) and Jacuzzi;

The gym (92 m2);

Turkish hammam;

Sauna?

Roman steam room;

Massage rooms;

Lobby and lounge area with bar;

Game with billiards and table tennis;

Playground area;

Mini-cinema;

The playground;

Garden with landscape design and fountains;

Tennis court;

Open parking;

Covered parking, including for bicycles;

Warehouses;

2 elevators in each block;

Satellite antenna;

Electricity generator;

Round-the-clock video surveillance, caretaker, security.

Nordic Sky residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technologies using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in a clean finish.

Characteristics of apartments:

Ceiling height 3 m;

Steel entrance door, high-quality lacquered interior doors;

The walls are painted with washable paint.

Windows with double glazing and aluminum profile;

floor covering – porcelain / ceramic tiles;

Kitchen set of veneered MDF with a granite countertop;

Quality plumbing;

Fully equipped bathrooms with shower cabins;

Electrical floor heating in bathrooms;

Lining for installation of heating system;

Video intercom, sockets for the Internet and IP television;

External air conditioning units are placed in technical rooms at the end of the building;

Smart home system in the basic configuration;

Additional water filtration system for the residential complex;

Installment:

In the Nordic Sky residential complex, we offer interest-free installments with a down payment of only 30% of the total value of the property.