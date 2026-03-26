  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. New houses

New build Villas and Houses in Alanya, Turkey

apartments
486
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Show all Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Villa For Sale New Villas Project with Turkish Citizenship in Alanya Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$518,241
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
3+1, 4+1, 5+2 For Sale Villas in Turkey, Alanya Located. %25 Down Payment + 24 Mounths Installment Flexable payment plan. Turkish Citizenship included! For more details contact us!
Agency
AxA Property®
Leave a request
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Show all Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Villa Exclusive luxury villa with views of Alanya, the sea and the mountains.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$1,74M
Finishing options Finished
Exclusive 4+2 Villa with Sea View: Luxury + Turkish Citizenship We present this exclusive luxury villa in the prestigious Kargicak district of Alanya. This property combines premium construction quality, thoughtful layout, and an impressive range of amenities for comfortable seaside livin…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Show all Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Villa Two-bedroom townhouse in the Panorama Terrace Sitesi complex.
Keşefli, Turkey
from
$196,324
Pokoje: 2+1 Liczba pięter: 2 Powierzchnia: 136 m² 400 metrów od morza. Kamienica znajduje się w dzielnicy Keşevli, pomiędzy Kargicak i Demirtaş. Rok budowy: 2008 Najważniejsze cechy: W pełni umeblowane Oddzielna kuchnia Salon 1 łazienka 2 toalety Ogród Taras z g…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Show all Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Villa Luxury 4+1 villa with pool for Turkish citizenship in Oba area.
Oba, Turkey
from
$644,859
Finishing options Finished
Price: furnished 600,000 EUR unfurnished 550,000 EUR Suitable for Turkish citizenship and residence permit. We offer an exclusive detached premium class villa 4 + 1 with a total area of ​​250 m2 located in one of the most picturesque areas of Alanya - Oba. Rooms: 4 + 1 …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Show all Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Villa Stylish 4+1 villa with luxury furniture and sea views.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$496,883
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa with a pool and sea views, located in the Kargicak area, 2.5 km from the sea. Ground floor: kitchen, living room, guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, and shared bathroom. Upper floor: three bedrooms (master bedroom with en-suite bathroom), sauna, and sh…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Show all Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Villa Furnished villa 3+2 with swimming pool in a complex with infrastructure.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$443,262
Finishing options Finished
Rooms: 3+2 Number of floors: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Balcony: 3 Villa area: 170 m2 Furnished villa with three bedrooms and a private pool overlooking the sea and the fortress. The villa consists of 3 floors. Combined living room and kitchen on the 1st floor, 3 bedrooms on the 2nd floor and …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Show all Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Villa Villa 4+2 with pool and sea view for Turkish citizenship.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$408,288
Finishing options Finished
Adaptation for Turkish citizenship - USD 400,000 can be added to the Tapu. Furnished villa with en-suite bedrooms and a private pool overlooking the sea, in the Kargicak area. Features: 4 bedrooms 2 living rooms 2 balconies 3 bathrooms Heat fields Villa area: 360 m² P…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Show all Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Villa Villa 5+1 300 meters from the sea in Konkala | Alanya.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$448,660
Finishing options Finished
5+1 seaside villa in Alanya: private pool, garden, 300 meters to the beach (Konaklı) Looking for a villa in Turkey for permanent residence or vacation? We offer a detached villa in the Konaklı area of ​​Alanya – a combination of privacy, comfort, and an ideal seaside location. Key feat…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Show all Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$270,755
Finishing options Finished
Villa Alanya/Kargicak 3+1 area 195 m2 Plot 300 m2 Fully furnished Picturesque view of the SEA Zone kitchen Luxurious Living Room 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms Large balcony and terrace Private pool Recreation area Garage Parking Closed private territory 850 m from the sea …
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Show all Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$490,896
Finishing options Finished
Furnished four-bedroom villa built in 2022 with views of the sea and Alanya. Rooms: 4 + 1 Floors: 3 Bedrooms: 4 Kitchen-living room: 1 Bathrooms: 4 Villa area: 359 m² Plot area: 450 m² The house is equipped with new furniture and appliances for maximum comfort, and a s…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Show all Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Villa Four bedroom villa with views of Alanya and the sea.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$610,729
Finishing options Finished
Suitable for Turkish citizenship! Furnished four-bedroom villa with a private pool overlooking the sea, mountains, and fortress. Rooms: 4+1 Floors: 2 Bedrooms: 4 Kitchen-living room: 1 Bathrooms: 4 Dressing room: 1 Villa area: 270 m² Plot area: 450 m² This villa c…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Show all Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$409,590
Finishing options Finished
A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale. The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city. Layout: Rooms: 4 + 1 Floors: 2 House area: 350 m² Land area: 250 m² Villa features…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Show all Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$463,217
Finishing options Finished
Price: 390,000 EUR per unit: 490,000 EUR. Luxury furnished 3+1 villa, 230 m², in the Toprak Vip Villas complex in Kargıcak. Unbeatable location – unmatched in a straight line to the sea, with no hills. No other villas with such a luxurious location remain in this area. Built in 20…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Show all Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$800,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Foreign real estate from $40,000. Free consultation. Help in obtaining resident status.We will help you find a FREE object, arrange a safe deal with the developer!- exclusive property;- assistance in organizing the relocation;- annual income from investments up to 20%;- financial guarantee o…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Show all Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Villa Contemporary sea view villa in Konaklı, Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
from
$313,912
-This villa in Alanya is for the lovers of the modernist style. The luxury contemporary sea view villa in Alanya has a breathtaking sea view Highlights of this sea view Villa in Alanya-Only 700 meters to the beach -Elevator to every villa terraces -Private car parking and swimming pool -walk…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Show all Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Villa Luxury Villa with private pool - Basic Apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$615,012
Designed to luxury standards, this exceptionally good detached villa with private pool in Alanya boast with luxury finishes and high-quality materials. This luxury villa has a landscaped private garden, private pool, and panoramic views out towards the sea. This property is a part of the 5-s…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Show all Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Alanya, Turkey
from
$265,865
3+1 penthouse Square area 200 m2 Infrastructure: Swimming pool Generator Elevator Security Private closed area To the sea 400 meters Aydat 1000 euros per year
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Show all Villa Hidden Valley
Villa Hidden Valley
Yaylalı, Turkey
from
$557,796
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 3
EXPERIENCE WILLS PROJECT TEAM Project area: 4 536 m2 br /Total number of villas: 11 Location: Kargicak / Alanya / Antalya br /Distance to the center of Alanya - 12 km br /Gazipasha Airport: 23 kmbr Antalya Airport: 130 km br /The bird's distance to the sea: 550 m br /Distance to the sea by c…
Agency
Sun World Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Villa Modern villa for sale in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$148,414
-Beautifull 3 bedroom modern villa with stunning sea views for sale in Alanya, Kargıcak.  the new built villa located up on hill in Kargıcak becasue of located up on hill it has great sea and nature view and also plenty of privacy. It has easy access to beach and centrum.  this atractive vil…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Show all Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$473,805
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 3
Роскошная вилла с видом на море в Алании Район Каргыджак расположен в 18 км на восток от Алании. Район Каргыджак славится жилыми комплексами премиум класса и видами на море и горы. Жилые комплексы расположены на холмах каскадным способом, чтобы не перекрывать вид другим домам. В Каргыд…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Show all Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Villa Beautifully designed modern villa in Kargicak Alanya with stunning sea view
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$373,705
-This beautifully designed villa located in Kargicak, Alanya boasting with modern architecture flanked by natural green areas   The fully detached private villa that enjoys the stunning panoramic views of Alanya city and nature. This 5 bedroom villa offers 350 sqm living space in 3 floors an…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Show all Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Villa Luxury villa in Kargicak
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$530,661
This villa will be located on area of 605 m2. The completion date is September 2021. The building consists of 3 floors and has a total area of 445m2.On 3 floors there are 6 rooms and 6 bathrooms. A second light is also designed in the living room.The distance to the sea is about 3 km, which …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Show all Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Villa Modern 3-Bedroom villa with pool for sale in Kargicak, Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$309,641
-A beautiful villa with stunning panoramic sea view in Alanya, Kargicak. This modern 3-bedroom villa with pool for sale in Alanya, Kargicak is newly built with latest materials and technology.  This modern 3 bedroom villa located in Kargicak, Alanya. Kargicak is prestige district for luxury …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Show all Villa
Villa
Değirmendere, Turkey
from
$687,738
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Developer
IKY GROUP ALANYA
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go