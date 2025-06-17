  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.

Tosmur, Turkey
from
$147,968
BTC
1.7600467
ETH
92.2515720
USDT
146 293.4020140
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26732
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Tosmur

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.
Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Waterfall Residence complex.

Layout:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms
  • 2 Balconies

Waterfall Residence is a wonderful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of ​​​​Tosmur, 700 m from the sea and the beach, 6 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops. Directly next to the complex is the A101 supermarket and a playground.

Infrastructure:

  • Landscaping of the territory with a garden and water features
  • Landscaping of the territory
  • 3 outdoor swimming pools, water slides
  • Zones for sunbathing and relaxation
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Fitness room
  • Sauna
  • Relaxation gazebo
  • Mini golf course
  • Tennis court
  • Basketball court
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Tosmur, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Contemporary seafront apartment in Alanya
Kargıcak, Turkey
from
$127,060
Apartment building PRESTIGIOUS PROJECT IN ŞİŞLİ
Sisli, Turkey
from
$453,000
Residential quarter Newly built, spacious 3 bedroom apartment in Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$145,211
Residential complex Residential complex near the chain stores, in a quiet and environmentally friendly area, Avsallar, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
$119,783
Residence A Perfect Residance Project in Bayraklı
Bayraklı, Turkey
from
$188,728
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.
Tosmur, Turkey
from
$147,968
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a spa center close to the seaside, Istanbul, Turkey
Uskudar, Turkey
from
$435,098
Each apartment in The Fifth Season offers you a unique living space.Enjoy the pleasure of being safe with your loved ones and living the peace to the fullest in your apartment where you will feel the aesthetic touches of architecture... The complex infrastructure: indoor parking swimming po…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
The complex consists of the one 12 - storey block, 120 apartments of different layouts, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, as well as duplexes and apartments with a separate kitchen.Total project area 3.713 m² Infrastructure: Swimming poolChildren's swimming poolOwn gardenMini waterfallvitamin barFitnessc…
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex T 01008
Residential complex T 01008
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$171,520
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 8
Area 47–86 m²
12 real estate properties 12
Location: ·           Alanya, ÇIPLAKLI district. ·           2.5 km. to the sea ·           Alanya city center is 3 km away. ·           5 minutes to the State Scientific Hospital ·           45 minutes to Gazipasha Airport ·           2 hours to Antalya Airport   Land area - 25,000 …
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
09.09.2024
TAPU in Turkey. Everything about Turkish Title Deed
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
05.07.2024
How to Turn a Historic Building in Turkey Into a Popular Café: an Interview with an Entrepreneur From Alanya
Show all publications