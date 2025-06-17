Residential complex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Waterfall Residence complex for a residence permit.

Suitable for a residence permit - in Tapu we can indicate 200,000 USD.

Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (2 + 1) 120 m2, in the Waterfall Residence complex.

Layout:

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Balconies

Waterfall Residence is a wonderful residential complex with all amenities, located in the developed coastal area of ​​​​Tosmur, 700 m from the sea and the beach, 6 km from the city center.

Within walking distance from the complex there are supermarkets, shops, restaurants, cafes, a shopping center, a market, a hospital and public transport stops. Directly next to the complex is the A101 supermarket and a playground.

Infrastructure:

Landscaping of the territory with a garden and water features

Landscaping of the territory

3 outdoor swimming pools, water slides

Zones for sunbathing and relaxation

Indoor swimming pool

Fitness room

Sauna

Relaxation gazebo

Mini golf course

Tennis court

Basketball court

Children's playground

Outdoor parking

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.