  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Alanya
  4. Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,966
BTC
1.6172852
ETH
84.7688304
USDT
134 427.2006881
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 32626
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Alanya, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Semi-detached house in Luxury complex in Alanya
Çıplaklı, Turkey
from
$282,948
Residential quarter Meltem Complex
Didim, Turkey
from
$144,024
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool in a quiet and prestigious area, Antalya, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$171,291
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$289,498
Residential quarter Apartments in cozy luxury complex Yenisey 6
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$123,857
You are viewing
Residential complex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Alanya, Turkey
from
$135,966
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Show all Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Residential complex Residence in Alanya
Demirtaş, Turkey
from
$134,604
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 11
Жилой комплекс Bravo Tower расположен в экологически чистом районе Демирташ. Демирташ находится в 25 км от Алании и в 15 км от международного аэропорта Газипаша.  Район Демирташ представляет собой широкую долину, окруженную Торосскими горами с выходом к широким песчаным пляжам. В северной ча…
Agency
ALANYA INVESTMENT
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Show all Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Oba, Turkey
from
$109,976
This newly built modern apartment is located in downtown Oba within walking distance to the beach, cafes, restaurants, pharmacy and supermarket. The local bazaar is located right in front of the complex. Oba is the very popular area of ​​the tourist with its cozy atmosphere and people. Here …
Agency
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Comfort
Residential complex Comfort
Residential complex Comfort
Residential complex Comfort
Residential complex Comfort
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$144,022
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 12
Area 56–105 m²
5 real estate properties 5
We present to your attention our new premium project in the Mahmutlar region of Alanya - this is a high quality with a unique concept. The complex will be located in the new center of the developed area of Mahmutlar. You can easily reach the equipped beach and promenade, which are located …
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
56.0
154,559 – 156,884
Apartment 2 rooms
75.0
201,043
Apartment 3 rooms
105.0
311,443
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
17.04.2025
Buying Real Estate in Turkey: What You Need to Know Before the Deal
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
13.02.2025
Top 5 Properties in Turkey and Nothern Cyprus for Investors and Homebuyers
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
09.10.2024
10 years of Living in Turkey: a Realtor on How the Country and Attitudes Towards it Have Changed Over the Years
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
18.09.2024
How is the Turkish Housing Market Doing? Analysis from REALTING
Show all publications