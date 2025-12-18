Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.

Price: 390,000 EUR per unit: 490,000 EUR.
Luxury furnished 3+1 villa, 230 m², in the Toprak Vip Villas complex in Kargıcak.
Unbeatable location – unmatched in a straight line to the sea, with no hills.
No other villas with such a luxurious location remain in this area.
This luxury villa project is located in the picturesque Kargicak area of Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. The developer is Toprak Construction, the developer of a unique Baroque-style project that combines luxury, comfort, and quality.
Key features:
For more information on this project, please call or email us.