Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.

Kargıcak, Turkey
$463,217
20
ID: 33212
Last update: 27/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Mediterranean Region
  • Town
    Alanya
  • Village
    Kargıcak

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Price: 390,000 EUR per unit: 490,000 EUR.
Luxury furnished 3+1 villa, 230 m², in the Toprak Vip Villas complex in Kargıcak.

Unbeatable location – unmatched in a straight line to the sea, with no hills.
No other villas with such a luxurious location remain in this area.

  • Built in 2023
  • Fully furnished
  • All appliances included
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Garden
  • Private pool
  • Panoramic views of the sea and mountains
  • Security
  • Generator

This luxury villa project is located in the picturesque Kargicak area of ​​Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. The developer is Toprak Construction, the developer of a unique Baroque-style project that combines luxury, comfort, and quality.

Key features:

  • Central satellite TV
  • Aluminum frame with double glazing
  • Spotlights in all rooms
  • Durable steel entrance door
  • MDF painted interior doors
  • Heat- and water-resistant walls
  • Built-in MDF kitchen
  • Ceramic flooring
  • Heating system
  • Smart home system
  • Air conditioners
  • Household appliances
  • Electric roller shutters

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Kargıcak, Turkey
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

