Villa Luxury villa 3+1 in Toprak Vip Villas.

Price: 390,000 EUR per unit: 490,000 EUR.

Luxury furnished 3+1 villa, 230 m², in the Toprak Vip Villas complex in Kargıcak.

Unbeatable location – unmatched in a straight line to the sea, with no hills.

No other villas with such a luxurious location remain in this area.

Built in 2023

Fully furnished

All appliances included

4 bathrooms

Garden

Private pool

Panoramic views of the sea and mountains

Security

Generator

This luxury villa project is located in the picturesque Kargicak area of ​​Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. The developer is Toprak Construction, the developer of a unique Baroque-style project that combines luxury, comfort, and quality.

Key features:

Central satellite TV

Aluminum frame with double glazing

Spotlights in all rooms

Durable steel entrance door

MDF painted interior doors

Heat- and water-resistant walls

Built-in MDF kitchen

Ceramic flooring

Heating system

Smart home system

Air conditioners

Household appliances

Electric roller shutters

For more information on this project, please call or email us.